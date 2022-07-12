What PEOPLE's Shopping Team Buys on Sale Every Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is almost here — and for some PEOPLE shopping writers and editors, we'll be making purchases we've waited all year for.
The blowout shopping event takes place on July 12 and 13 this year, and while Amazon has promised a deluge of markdowns on products that haven't been included in the annual sale previously, we're most looking forward to buying the things we know always go on sale, like our favorite sunscreen for sensitive skin, pet toys, versatile kitchen tools, and Amazon devices.
And if we're not returning to the exact same products, then we're returning to the same categories, whether it's buzzy beauty products we've been itching to try or home decor while it's available for less than usual. Not to mention, some of us just use Prime Day as an excuse to pick up a little treat.
Get inspired to start your own Prime Day shopping traditions this year by checking out what PEOPLE's team already has in their carts. Most of these deals are open to everyone, but only Prime members can access all of today and tomorrow's discounts; if you don't have a membership just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and start saving right away.
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, 4-Pack
"Every Prime Day and Black Friday, I grab a Stasher bag or two while they're up to 30 percent off. They keep my produce fresher for longer in the fridge, and this summer, I discovered that I can even use them as ice packs in my beach cooler in a pinch. I might go nuts this year and scoop up a four-pack like this." —Laura Gurfein, commerce entertainment news and deals editorial director
OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner and Little Salad Dressing Shaker
"I love using Prime Day as a way to scoop up a unique new kitchen gadget. This could be anything from a tabletop appliance to a super niche tool, like last year's strawberry huller and melon baller. This year, I invested in a CSA (community share agriculture) and have a ton of farm-fresh (read: covered in dirt) lettuce, so I have my eye on this salad spinner and dressing shaker set." —Ariel Scotti, commerce partnerships editor and strategist
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
"Every Prime Day, I always stock up on my favorite premium beauty products for less. This year, I'll be buying my holy grail products, including Elemis' Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 and Resurfacing Pads, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and Olaplex No. 3." —Hannah Freedman, commerce content strategy manager
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
"My two favorite beauty products are almost always on sale, so I use Prime Day as a chance to stock up on my favorite facial sunscreen, which is great for my sensitive and acne-prone skin. It's a bit pricey, which is why I like to snag it while it's on sale. …"
L'Oréal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
"And I always like to grab a few tubes of the mascara that I wear every day and go through pretty quickly." —Jessica Leigh Mattern, Amazon associate editorial director
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert, Pack of 4
"I always buy new home decor for my apartment, and this year I'm planning to buy new couch pillows and covers and a side table for my reading chair. I may finally invest in a nice cordless stick vacuum too!" —Alex Warner, commerce entertainment editor and strategist
Fancy Homi Pack of 2 Boho Decorative Throw Pillow Covers with Pom-Poms
HuiDao Round Side Table
Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag
"I like to buy myself a solid accessory piece, and this year I'm looking forward to adding to my JW Pei bag collection, as I've got my eye on the Eva Shoulder Bag. …"
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
"Plus, I tend to end up grabbing an Amazon Fire Stick, whether it's for myself or I gift it to my family. Someone in my life always needs a new one at some point during the year, and when they're on sale, it's hard to say no to the deal!" —Jennifer Maldonado, commerce entertainment editor
JMZDS&JL Dog Chew Toys for Puppy Teething, 20-Pack
"I like getting the giant 20-packs of dog toys while they're on sale. That way, I'm set for a few months. I rotate my pets' toys so they always have something 'new,' and these kits are great for that purpose! Plus, it's way cheaper than buying them individually." —Carly Kulzer, commerce entertainment writer
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mango
"I use Prime Day as an opportunity to treat myself to something new because there's no better time to test something than when it's on sale! This year, I'm eyeing the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which celebrities like Molly Sims, Kendall Jenner, and Iman use to keep chapped lips at bay." —Lindsey Greenfeld, commerce entertainment editor
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit
"As someone who used to live in Florida, I always stock up on swimsuits on Prime Day. I really like this suit from Amazon and have it in several different colors!" —Madison Yauger, PEOPLE Tested writer
