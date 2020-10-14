Amazon’s Best-Selling Face Mask Is Only $6 for Prime Day — and It Has a Genius Hidden Feature

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

A quick search for “cloth face masks” on Amazon gives you more than 100,000 results. We definitely don’t need to tell you this, but that’s a heck of a lot of products to sift through. Good thing Amazon’s best-selling cloth face mask is finally on sale for Prime Day, making the decision on which face mask you’ll buy next incredibly obvious.

Safe Mate x Case Mate’s Cloth Face Mask currently holds the top spot in Amazon’s cloth face mask category — and that’s not an easy title to earn given the sheer number of competitors. The game-changing face mask, which is currently 40 percent off during Prime Day, has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings and is designed with genius features that make it much more comfortable to wear for hours at a time.

The best-selling face mask is made from an ultra-soft antimicrobial fabric that’s gentle on the skin. It also has a nose wire and ear loops for a customized fit, as well as a filter pocket, but the standout design element is undoubtedly the elastic strap along the back that takes all the pressure off your ears. That means you can comfortably wear it all day without any tugging and pulling. What’s more, the added back strap can double as a mask chain, so when you want to take it off, it can securely hang around your neck.

“The mask is very comfortable, and the back strap is definitely a plus, because it takes the pressure off the ears,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “The material is very soft, and stretchy. I have not used the filter, but I like that it comes with the ability to use one. Held up great after a wash. Will probably get more for others and myself.”

After months of wearing cloth face masks, there are two things we’ve learned: You can never have too many, and now’s the perfect time to stock up. Shop Amazon’s best-selling face mask on sale below.

