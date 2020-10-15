Amazon Dropped New Prime Day Deals Just Hours Before the Sale Ends
You can save on robot vacuums, air fryers, and more if you shop right now
Even though Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, the retailer is still dropping new deals across all categories — and the discounts are just as good as you’d hope. So if you’re searching for new products on sale that weren’t discounted yesterday, you’re in luck. Everything from robot vacuums to comfy leggings was recently marked down tonight, so there’s plenty to choose from.
Since there are over 1 million products on sale this year, we dug through the deals that just launched and found 14 things worth adding to your cart. If you’re in need of a good vacuum, there are plenty of options to choose from. We recommend scooping up the Neato D7 robot vacuum, which is discounted by $120, since it does all of the hard work for you. But there are also more affordable vacuums on sale, like this cordless stick option that’s going for just $89.99.
There are also plenty of kitchen items included in the sale, like the popular Dash air fryer that’s 30 percent off or this KitchenAid Citrus Squeezer that’s down to $15.99. If you’re one of the many people who bought AirPods on day one of the Prime Day festivities, then you probably need a protective case — this silicone cover attaches to your keychain, comes in more than 40 different colors, and is only $5 right now.
Shop These New Amazon Prime Deals:
- Neato Robotics D7 Robot Vacuum, $479.99 (orig. $599.99)
- KitchenAid Citrus Squeezer, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Fresh Cut Roses, $18.19 (orig. $29.30)
- Pandatex Super Soft 100% Bamboo Sheets, $42.49–$76.49 (orig. $64.99–$79.99)
- Silicone AirPods Case Cover with Keychain, $5.09 (orig. $5.99)
- Sunbeam Steammaster Steam Iron, $20.24 (orig. $29.99)
- Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer, $48.94 (orig. $69.99)
- Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick Lightweight Cleaner, $349.99 (orig. $399)
- Rigoglioso Air Purifier, $25.15 (orig. $39.99)
- Kamots Beauty High-Waisted Leggings, $6.79–$11.04 (orig. $7.99–$20.99)
- Dibea Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $109.99)
- TakeFlight Whiskey Glass Set, $21 (orig. $29.97)
- Marshall Acton II Wireless Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker, $169.99 (orig. $299.99)
- RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger, $15.99 (orig. $22.99)
Keep in mind that you have to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of all these discounts. Not a member yet? Don’t worry: You can sign up for a 30-day free trial now and shop the sale instantly.
And if you’re wondering exactly when Prime Day ends, know that you have until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight (Wednesday, October 14) to shop before the prices go back up.
Buy It! Neato Robotics D7 Robot Vacuum, $479.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Silicone AirPods Case Cover with Keychain, $5.09 (orig. $5.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.
