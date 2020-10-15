Amazon Dropped New Prime Day Deals Just Hours Before the Sale Ends

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You can save on robot vacuums, air fryers, and more if you shop right now

Even though Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, the retailer is still dropping new deals across all categories — and the discounts are just as good as you’d hope. So if you’re searching for new products on sale that weren’t discounted yesterday, you’re in luck. Everything from robot vacuums to comfy leggings was recently marked down tonight, so there’s plenty to choose from.

Since there are over 1 million products on sale this year, we dug through the deals that just launched and found 14 things worth adding to your cart. If you’re in need of a good vacuum, there are plenty of options to choose from. We recommend scooping up the Neato D7 robot vacuum, which is discounted by $120, since it does all of the hard work for you. But there are also more affordable vacuums on sale, like this cordless stick option that’s going for just $89.99.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shop These New Amazon Prime Deals:

Keep in mind that you have to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of all these discounts. Not a member yet? Don’t worry: You can sign up for a 30-day free trial now and shop the sale instantly.

And if you’re wondering exactly when Prime Day ends, know that you have until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight (Wednesday, October 14) to shop before the prices go back up.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Neato Robotics D7 Robot Vacuum, $479.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Silicone AirPods Case Cover with Keychain, $5.09 (orig. $5.99); amazon.com

More Prime Day 2020 News: