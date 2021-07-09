Amazon Is Offering Prime Members Steep Discounts (Up to 63%) on These Popular Products

Right now shoppers can save on summertime must-haves, including the Chill Pal cooling towel that's going for just under $10. The sporty towel is designed to provide some cooling relief on hot days, whether you're hanging out at home or hitting the beach, golf course, or hiking trail. Joto's waterproof phone pouch is another find that's also going for less than $10. The cell phone dry bag, which has 41,000 five-star ratings, is another accessory you'll want to have on hand for outdoor summer fun to ensure your devices are protected from sweat and water.