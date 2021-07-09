Amazon Is Offering Prime Members Steep Discounts (Up to 63%) on These Popular Products
Amazon always has special deals exclusively for its Prime members, but the latest batch is especially impressive.
Shoppers can use their Prime subscription to unlock exclusive discounts on popular products featured in Amazon's Just for Prime hub, including just-added sales on vacuum cleaners, breezy summer dresses, and kitchen tools. With steep savings and extra coupons for members — that can in some cases be stacked — these markdowns will make that membership pay for itself.
Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals:
- Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel, $9.47 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
- Joto Waterproof Phone Pouch, $5.49 (orig. $14.99)
- Cambom Food Slicer Chopper, $17.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Hoover MaxLife Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $158.95 (orig. $179.95)
- Hansubute Nonstick Stone Frying Pan, $23.99 (orig. $35)
- Olebr Watch, Phone, AirPods Device Charging Stand, $15.55 (orig. $25.92)
- OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $111.49 with coupon (orig. $299.99)
- Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Two-Pack, $5.84 (orig. $9.99)
- Korsis Women's T-Shirt Dress With Pockets, $23.19 (orig. $46.99)
- Buymax Ceramic Planters Set, $19.43 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
As the name suggests, these Just for Prime deals are only available to members, but there's an easy way for all shoppers to snag the savings. Anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime to unlock these deals, and they'll also get dozens of other perks, like access to Prime Video streaming and additional discounts at Whole Foods.
Right now shoppers can save on summertime must-haves, including the Chill Pal cooling towel that's going for just under $10. The sporty towel is designed to provide some cooling relief on hot days, whether you're hanging out at home or hitting the beach, golf course, or hiking trail. Joto's waterproof phone pouch is another find that's also going for less than $10. The cell phone dry bag, which has 41,000 five-star ratings, is another accessory you'll want to have on hand for outdoor summer fun to ensure your devices are protected from sweat and water.
Reviewer-loved kitchen items are among the markdowns, too. The under-$20 chopper, slicer, and dicer from Cambom is just one of many tools that you're likely to reach for daily. The Hansubute non-stick stone frying pan is another Amazon find that's sure to become a go-to thanks to its easy-to-clean materials and lightweight feel. It has also earned tons of stellar reviews, plus 2,100 five-star ratings.
There are hundreds of additional member-exclusive offers in the Just for Prime section. Begin your search there or start your shopping with this curated list of deals below. New sales launch daily and popular products move quickly, so these won't last long.
