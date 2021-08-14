Amazon Is Offering Prime Members Steep Discounts (Up to 52%) on These Popular Products
There are sales aplenty this weekend, but there are even more if you're an Amazon Prime member.
While there are currently deals that are open to all shoppers, only Prime subscribers can shop the special savings offered in Amazon's Just for Prime store. These discounts, which get shoppers up to 52 percent off, apply to all kinds of popular products. While these offers last, members can save on Hoover cleaners, Roomba robot vacuums, The Pink Stuff cleaning paste, Baleaf leggings, and more.
Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals:
- Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Pet Performance Vacuum Cleaner, $178.99 (orig. $200.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $266.95 (orig. $349.95)
- Tenergy Dimmable Desk Lamp With Charging Port, $24.95 (orig. $29.95)
- Easeland Mattress Pad Cover (Queen), $37.90 with coupon (orig. $49.90)
- Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Brush Set, $6.27 (orig. $12.99)
- Baleaf Women's High Waisted Capri Leggings, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Sampeel Women's V-Neck Tunic T-Shirt, $17.09 (orig. $18.99)
- Top Finel Velvet Throw Pillow Cover Set, $12.79 (orig. $15.99)
- Stardrops The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Cleaning Paste, $8.20 (orig. $10.99)
- Poo-Pourri Lavender Vanilla Scent Before-You-Go Spray, $12.45 (orig. $15.45)
To shop these deals, you have to be logged into your Prime account, but non-members can also gain access to these sales by signing up for a free 30-day trial. Beyond these special prices, subscribers also score free shipping on eligible items, exclusive discounts at Whole Foods, access to Prime Video streaming, and dozens of other benefits.
Top-rated vacuums from Hoover and iRobot Roomba are among the new selection of deals. The shopper-loved 692 Roomba with 10,000 five-star ratings is marked down to under $300, while Hoover's Max Pet Performance cleaner is going for under $200. The versatile machine features a built-in HEPA filtration system and comes with a series of cleaning attachments that make it perfect for all sorts of cleaning projects.
Amazon reviewers also love Stardrops' The Pink Stuff cleaning paste and Poo-Pourri's before-you-go spray, both of which are going for less right now. The all-purpose "miracle" cleaner has earned over 56,000 five-star ratings, while the lavender-scented bathroom spray has received over 103,000 perfect ratings. Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time user, it's a great time to grab a few to add to your cleaning arsenal.
Members can browse the full assortment of deals through the Just for Prime hub or get their shopping started with this curated list below. New markdowns are added daily and compelling deals tend to move fast, so be sure to add them to your cart before they expire or sell out.
