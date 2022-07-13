Amazon's Prime Day Deals for Members Are Actually Epic This Year — and They All End Tonight
Calling all Prime members! When Amazon's annual Prime Day event wraps up tonight, these Prime-exclusive deals will end too.
There's just one more day left in Amazon Prime Day 2022. And while there are deals for all shoppers, the best ones this year are for Prime members. Only those with a Prime subscription can score these steep savings — up to 70 percent — on Kate Spade handbags, Apple Watches, Samsonite luggage, Le Creuset cookware, and more.
The Best Prime Day Member-Exclusive Deals
- Kate Spade New York Knott Crossbody Bag, $206.40 (orig. $278)
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $279 (orig. $399)
- RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $68.60 (orig. $98)
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage Set, $196 (orig. $489.99)
- Mayfair Linen 800-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $39.19 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier, $144.20 (orig. $229.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven, $249.95 (orig. $400)
- Cosori 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $135.99 (orig. $199.99)
- 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test Kit, $98.99 (orig. $199)
For non-members who want to get in on these deals, there's fortunately an easy workaround. Anyone can gain access to these member-only offers by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. The month-long Prime subscription also comes with special discounts at Whole Foods, free streaming on Prime Video, and complimentary two-day shipping on eligible orders.
Every year, Amazon offers members some of its best prices on its array of devices. These prices often match or beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices, making it a great time to outfit your home with the latest tech. Highly rated gadgets, like Amazon's smart plug, Echo Show smart home hubs, Fire TV streaming devices and smart televisions, are all going for less.
The Echo Dot (4th Generation) and smart plug bundle is one member-only deal that can't be missed. The impressive offer comes with the latest Echo Dot smart speaker and a handy smart plug, which together have racked up over 382,000 five-star ratings. The duo usually goes for $75, but while this offer lasts, the bundle is going for just $25.
Another massive discount applies to iRobot Roomba's i7+ robot vacuum. The cleaner is now 50 percent off for members, putting it at its lowest price ever. The savvy vacuum with 9,500 five-star ratings automatically deposits debris into a bin, further simplifying your cleaning routine. And reviewers call it "the best Roomba yet."
And Prime subscribers that are in the mood to treat themselves to something special should consider the fully automated LatteGo espresso machine and AquaClean bundle from Philips. The coffee maker typically goes for over $1,000, but with this Prime Day deal, it's marked down to $575 — its lowest price to date.
Those that frequent pricey coffee shops will likely save in the long run with this investment. It whips up all kinds of barista-quality drinks fast using freshly ground beans, and it can even froth up milk to take your beverage to the next level.
There are Prime Day savings spanning every category, and this year, so many iconic brands are participating and giving Prime members special savings. They're all set to expire tonight at midnight PT, so start your shopping with this curated list of the 50 best member-only deals, then head to Amazon's Prime Day hub to browse them all.
Best Member-Exclusive Home Deals
- Walker Edison Four-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set, $432.99 (orig. $839)
- Lasko Household Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $80.37)
- Caravan Sports Infinity Oversized Zero Gravity Chair, $62.98 (orig. $139.99)
- Shark NV752 Rotator TruePet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $219.99 (orig. $319.99)
- Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $279 (orig. $369)
- Casper Standard Sleep Pillow, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- Germ Guardian True HEPA UV Sanitizer Air Purifier, $74.99 (orig. $99.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Automatic Dirt Disposal Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $184.99 (orig. $319.99)
- Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, $198.55 (orig. $299)
Best Member-Exclusive Kitchen Deals
- Cuisinart 12-Cup Single Brewer Coffee Maker, $107.99 (orig. $154)
- Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $347.10 (orig. $445)
- Rubbermaid 16-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Set, $41.99 (orig. $66.99)
- Cosori 13-in-1 Smart Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Hamilton Beach Food Processor, $44.09 (orig. $62.99)
- Farberware Nonstick Steel Bakeware Set, $44.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $27.41 (orig. $44.95)
- Amazon Basics 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set, $22.33 (orig. $37.99)
- Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $32.36 (orig. $52.94)
- Philips 3200 Series LatteGo Automatic Espresso Machine, $574.99 (orig. $1,019.98)
Best Member-Exclusive Device and Electronic Deals
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation) Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle, $19.99 (orig. $64.98)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $94.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Home Hub, $34.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router, $58 (orig. $69)
- Insignia 55-Inch 4K UHD Fire TV Smart Television, $279.99 (orig. $449.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds, $179 (orig. $279)
- Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones, $228 (orig. $349.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, $899 (orig. $1,199.99)
Best Member-Exclusive Fashion Deals
- Amazon Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Swing Dress, $13.90 (orig. $19.90)
- Cupshe Women's One Piece V-Neck Swimsuit, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $47.70 (orig. $79.50)
- Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Vera Tote Bag, $42.67 (orig. $100)
- Adidas Women's Saturday Relaxed Cap, $12.42 (orig. $20)
- Champion Women's The Infinity Sports Bra, $13.63 (orig. $25)
- Adidas Men's Comfort Adilette Slides, $20.99 (orig. $35)
- New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker, $55.34 (orig. $74.99)
- True and Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Sports Bra, $26.40 (orig. $44)
- The Drop Women's Ana Silky Slip Dress, $34.50 (orig. $47.60)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
