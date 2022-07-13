Credit: Amazon
​​Amazon's Prime Day Deals for Members Are Actually Epic This Year — and They All End Tonight

Subscribers can score big savings on Apple Watches and Le Creuset cookware
By Jessica Leigh Mattern Updated July 13, 2022 06:38 AM
Calling all Prime members! When Amazon's annual Prime Day event wraps up tonight, these Prime-exclusive deals will end too. 

There's just one more day left in Amazon Prime Day 2022. And while there are deals for all shoppers, the best ones this year are for Prime members. Only those with a Prime subscription can score these steep savings — up to 70 percent — on Kate Spade handbags, Apple Watches, Samsonite luggage, Le Creuset cookware, and more. 

The Best Prime Day Member-Exclusive Deals

For non-members who want to get in on these deals, there's fortunately an easy workaround. Anyone can gain access to these member-only offers by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. The month-long Prime subscription also comes with special discounts at Whole Foods, free streaming on Prime Video, and complimentary two-day shipping on eligible orders.

Every year, Amazon offers members some of its best prices on its array of devices. These prices often match or beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices, making it a great time to outfit your home with the latest tech. Highly rated gadgets, like Amazon's smart plug, Echo Show smart home hubs, Fire TV streaming devices and smart televisions, are all going for less.

The Echo Dot (4th Generation) and smart plug bundle is one member-only deal that can't be missed. The impressive offer comes with the latest Echo Dot smart speaker and a handy smart plug, which together have racked up over 382,000 five-star ratings. The duo usually goes for $75, but while this offer lasts, the bundle is going for just $25. 

Another massive discount applies to iRobot Roomba's i7+ robot vacuum. The cleaner is now 50 percent off for members, putting it at its lowest price ever. The savvy vacuum with 9,500 five-star ratings automatically deposits debris into a bin, further simplifying your cleaning routine. And reviewers call it "the best Roomba yet."

And Prime subscribers that are in the mood to treat themselves to something special should consider the fully automated LatteGo espresso machine and AquaClean bundle from Philips. The coffee maker typically goes for over $1,000, but with this Prime Day deal, it's marked down to $575 — its lowest price to date. 

Those that frequent pricey coffee shops will likely save in the long run with this investment. It whips up all kinds of barista-quality drinks fast using freshly ground beans, and it can even froth up milk to take your beverage to the next level.   

There are Prime Day savings spanning every category, and this year, so many iconic brands are participating and giving Prime members special savings. They're all set to expire tonight at midnight PT, so start your shopping with this curated list of the 50 best member-only deals, then head to Amazon's Prime Day hub to browse them all.

Best Member-Exclusive Home Deals

Best Member-Exclusive Kitchen Deals

Best Member-Exclusive Device and Electronic Deals

Best Member-Exclusive Fashion Deals

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

