The 30+ Best Prime Member-Exclusive Deals Hiding in Amazon's Massive Two-Day Sale

Prime subscribers can save on Amazon devices, electronics, summer clothing, and more
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 21, 2021 06:00 AM
Prime members, if you're not taking advantage of these exclusive Prime Day deals, you're missing out! 

There's a wild number of member-only deals scattered throughout Amazon's huge Prime Day sale this year in addition to the many markdowns featured in the Just for Prime hub. Members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can unlock special savings up to 52 percent off Amazon devices, kitchen gadgets, home decor, summer clothing, handy electronics, and more. 

Best Member-Only Prime Day Deals

This Prime Day, the retailer has special savings for members on several of its popular devices, including smart televisions with built-in Fire TV streaming capabilities. One of the most impressive offers applies to Insignia's 24-inch television with 8,200 five-star ratings. The sleek piece is now 40 percent off and going for just under $100.  

Another popular gadget, Goovi's self-charging robot vacuum with 10,000 five-star ratings, also comes with member-only savings. The cleaner has earned rave reviews from shoppers who praise its strong suction power, deep cleaning capabilities, and quiet design. With this special discount, it's one of the most affordable robot vacuums you can snag right now. 

Just like Amazon's other Prime Day deals (there are over 2 million this year), these offers won't last long. Popular items are at risk of becoming backordered or selling out completely, and once the sale wraps up on June 22 at midnight PT, these markdowns will expire and the prices will go back up. Shop all of the retailer's discounts (including member-only offers) through its Prime Day hub or start with our curated list here. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Contigo Snapseal Byron Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $11.96 (orig. $13.29); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mueller Austria Pro-Series Multi-Chopper Slicer, $20.78 (orig. $25.97); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set, $62.39 (orig. $77.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Geekera Phone, AirPods, Apple Watch Wireless Charging Stand, $42.84 (orig. $55.59); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Goovi Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $155.54 (orig. $172.99); amazon.com

