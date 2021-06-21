The 30+ Best Prime Member-Exclusive Deals Hiding in Amazon's Massive Two-Day Sale
Prime members, if you're not taking advantage of these exclusive Prime Day deals, you're missing out!
There's a wild number of member-only deals scattered throughout Amazon's huge Prime Day sale this year in addition to the many markdowns featured in the Just for Prime hub. Members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can unlock special savings up to 52 percent off Amazon devices, kitchen gadgets, home decor, summer clothing, handy electronics, and more.
Best Member-Only Prime Day Deals
- Contigo Snapseal Byron Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $11.96 (orig. $13.29)
- Mueller Austria Pro-Series Multi-Chopper Slicer, $20.78 (orig. $25.97)
- Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set, $62.39 (orig. $77.99)
- Geekera Phone, AirPods, Apple Watch Wireless Charging Stand, $42.84 (orig. $55.59)
- Goovi Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $155.54 (orig. $172.99)
- Kinzd RFID Blocking Money Clip Wallet, $12.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Peach Bands Resistance Bands Set, $11.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Hoobro Entryway Console Table, $71.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Smartly Waterproof Dry Bag Phone Pouch Four-Pack, $12.59 (orig. $13.99)
- Buymax Ceramic Planter Set, $19.43 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- SunStyle Quilt Bedspread Set, $34.19 (orig. $37.99)
- Kamiler Three-Drawer Storage Dresser, $65.69 (orig. $99.99)
- Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $33.99)
- Yamom High-Waisted Butt Lifting Workout Leggings, $16.99 (orig. $26.88)
- Verabendi Women's Off-Shoulder Pocket Maxi Dress, $31.49 (orig. $34.99)
- All-Clad Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set, $59 (orig. $90)
- Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cutting Board Set, $39.97 (orig. $54.97)
- Riro Neoprene Beach Bag, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Relavel Travel Makeup Case, $21.59 (orig. $29.99)
- Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition Television, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $34.99 with Prime (orig. $69.98)
- Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $43.87 with Prime (orig. $65)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $24.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99)
- Kindle, $54.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $79.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet, $69.99 with Prime (orig. $139.99)
- Insignia Fire TV Edition 24-Inch Smart HD Television, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $169.99)
- Ring Alarm Home Security System Five-Piece Kit, $119.99 with Prime (orig. $199.99)
This Prime Day, the retailer has special savings for members on several of its popular devices, including smart televisions with built-in Fire TV streaming capabilities. One of the most impressive offers applies to Insignia's 24-inch television with 8,200 five-star ratings. The sleek piece is now 40 percent off and going for just under $100.
Another popular gadget, Goovi's self-charging robot vacuum with 10,000 five-star ratings, also comes with member-only savings. The cleaner has earned rave reviews from shoppers who praise its strong suction power, deep cleaning capabilities, and quiet design. With this special discount, it's one of the most affordable robot vacuums you can snag right now.
Just like Amazon's other Prime Day deals (there are over 2 million this year), these offers won't last long. Popular items are at risk of becoming backordered or selling out completely, and once the sale wraps up on June 22 at midnight PT, these markdowns will expire and the prices will go back up. Shop all of the retailer's discounts (including member-only offers) through its Prime Day hub or start with our curated list here.
