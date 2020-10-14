The 40+ Best Prime Member-Exclusive Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Massive Two-Day Sale
Including top-rated Bissell vacuums, Echo Dots, and Apple AirPods
Amazon Prime members, get excited! Your subscription comes with serious Prime Day savings this year.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is packed with deals just for Prime members. Shoppers who subscribe to Prime (or sign up for a free 30-day trial) get special discounts and early access to deals before they launch to the public. The member-exclusive sales come with savings up to 60 percent on popular home and fashion buys, household electronics, and of course, tons of Amazon devices.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day event features over one million deals this year, with exclusive member-only offers scattered throughout the Prime Day sale hub, the Goldbox deals page, and the Just for Prime section. Subscriptions come with tons of other perks, too, like access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and additional Whole Foods discounts.
The steepest discounts you’ll find apply to Amazon’s array of devices. While supplies last, members can get the Echo Auto for 60 percent off, the retailer’s Kindle and Essentials Bundle for just $90 (if you apply the coupon featured in the listing), and most notably, a set of two Echo Dots for just under $40, which is less than the usual price of one. (FYI, you have to be signed into your Prime account to see these savings.)
There are tons of other markdowns on popular products, from lightweight stick vacuums with over 1,600 five-star ratings to sunrise-simulating alarm clocks that shoppers swear by during the dark winter months. What’s more, there will be new sales launching around the clock, so be sure to check back to see what new offers are available.
Beyond these sales, there are hundreds of thousands of other deals open to everyone, including savings on Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, Casper mattresses, and much more. Check out all of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon and shop the best member-only deals below.
Member-Exclusive Amazon Device Deals:
- Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $69.99 (orig. 99.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Fire HD 8, $55.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $84.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $18.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Dot Two-Pack, $39.98 (orig. $99.98)
- Echo Show 5 with Smart Plug, $49.99 (orig. $114.98)
- Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera, $24.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Echo Auto, $19.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Kindle and Essentials Bundle, $89.97 with coupon (orig. $134.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition and Essentials Bundle, $92.97 with coupon (orig. $142.97)
- Toshiba 32-Inch Smart HD 2020 Fire Edition TV, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Toshiba 43-Inch Smart HD 2020 Fire Edition TV, $179.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Insignia 43-Inch SMart 4K HD 2020 Fire Edition TV, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Fire TV Recast DVR, $129.99 (orig. $229.99)
More Member-Exclusive Deals:
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $114.99 (orig. $159)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Jumbl Disposable Face Masks 50-Pack, $7.74 (orig. $18.95)
- Grande Cosmetics Liquid Gold Eyelash Growth Serum, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack, $13 with coupon (orig. 19.98)
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $15.40 (orig. $22)
- Lorac Pro Palette Eyeshadow Kit, $22 (orig. $31.20)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Upright Vacuum, $135.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Tuft and Needle Original Adaptable Foam Mattress (Queen), $429 (orig. $595)
- SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $119 (orig. $140)
- Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop Cleaner, $62.99 (orig. $90)
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link Two-Pack, $14.99 (orig. 19.99)
- Car Mount Phone Holder, $8.99 (orig. $11.99)
- MooSoo Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $139.98)
- HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Orfeld Cordless Convertible Four in One Stick Vacuum, $99 with coupon (orig. $179.99)
- Wildone Airtight Food Storage Containers 16-Set, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- TomCare Foldable Fabric Storage Cubes Eight-Pack, $27.95 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Kootek Makeup Organizer Bag, $14.95 with coupon (orig. $15.95)
- MooSoo Cordless Convertible Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99)
- Disposable Face Masks 50-Pack, $22.52 with coupon (orig. $26.50)
- USB C Two-Port Car Charger, $10.39 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
- MyGift Rustic Wood Three-Piece Jewelry Rack Set, $22.50 (orig. $34.99)
- Bubm Desk Pad Protector and Mouse Pad, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- Yanxus Three-Tier Rolling Utility Cart, $32.39 (orig. $35.99)
