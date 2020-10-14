The 40+ Best Prime Member-Exclusive Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Massive Two-Day Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime members, get excited! Your subscription comes with serious Prime Day savings this year.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is packed with deals just for Prime members. Shoppers who subscribe to Prime (or sign up for a free 30-day trial) get special discounts and early access to deals before they launch to the public. The member-exclusive sales come with savings up to 60 percent on popular home and fashion buys, household electronics, and of course, tons of Amazon devices.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event features over one million deals this year, with exclusive member-only offers scattered throughout the Prime Day sale hub, the Goldbox deals page, and the Just for Prime section. Subscriptions come with tons of other perks, too, like access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and additional Whole Foods discounts.

The steepest discounts you’ll find apply to Amazon’s array of devices. While supplies last, members can get the Echo Auto for 60 percent off, the retailer’s Kindle and Essentials Bundle for just $90 (if you apply the coupon featured in the listing), and most notably, a set of two Echo Dots for just under $40, which is less than the usual price of one. (FYI, you have to be signed into your Prime account to see these savings.)

There are tons of other markdowns on popular products, from lightweight stick vacuums with over 1,600 five-star ratings to sunrise-simulating alarm clocks that shoppers swear by during the dark winter months. What’s more, there will be new sales launching around the clock, so be sure to check back to see what new offers are available.

Beyond these sales, there are hundreds of thousands of other deals open to everyone, including savings on Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, Casper mattresses, and much more. Check out all of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon and shop the best member-only deals below.

Member-Exclusive Amazon Device Deals:

More Member-Exclusive Deals:

More Prime Day 2020 News: