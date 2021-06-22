Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware - Up to 41% Off

There are a number of smaller items on sale too: Consider this silicone utensil set, complete with a basting brush, medium spatula, small spatula, and spoon that all arrives in an elegant stoneware crock. Bakers should look to the $50 heritage stoneware baking dishes, which are the ideal size in which to prepare cakes, casseroles, and summery fruit crumbles. Although these Le Creuset Prime Day deals won't expire until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22, expect popular items to sell out well before then.