Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware - Up to 41% Off

Act quickly: Popular items are already selling out
By Amy Schulman
June 22, 2021 09:00 AM
Le Creuset, the French cookware company known for colorful cast iron Dutch ovens and enameled bakeware, is beloved among home cooks and professional chefs alike - but it's undoubtedly expensive. Luckily, prices on its Dutch ovens, grill pans, and bakeware have been slashed considerably for Amazon Prime Day, and this year, you'll be able to save as much as 41 percent. 

The Best Prime Day Deals on Le Creuset:

If you've been waiting to nab one of Le Creuset's cast iron pots, now's the time to take the plunge. A round signature Dutch oven is under $300, perfect for making large batches of soups and stews. Shoppers also shouldn't sleep on Le Creuset's square skillet grill pan, which is down from $229.95 to just $99.95.  

There are a number of smaller items on sale too: Consider this silicone utensil set, complete with a basting brush, medium spatula, small spatula, and spoon that all arrives in an elegant stoneware crock. Bakers should look to the $50 heritage stoneware baking dishes, which are the ideal size in which to prepare cakes, casseroles, and summery fruit crumbles.  Although these Le Creuset Prime Day deals won't expire until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22, expect popular items to sell out well before then.

Keep reading to see and shop the best Le Creuset cookware on sale, and make sure to check out quickly via your Amazon Prime account- you can sign up for a free trial if you don't have one yet.

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan

Buy It! Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan, $99.95 (orig. $229.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, $99.95 (orig. $169.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, $169.95 (orig. $189.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock

Buy It! Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock, $59.95 (orig. $74.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set of 2 Square Dishes

Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set of 2 Square Dishes, $50 (orig. $66.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole, $293.63 (orig. $320.35); amazon.com

