Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware - Up to 41% Off
Le Creuset, the French cookware company known for colorful cast iron Dutch ovens and enameled bakeware, is beloved among home cooks and professional chefs alike - but it's undoubtedly expensive. Luckily, prices on its Dutch ovens, grill pans, and bakeware have been slashed considerably for Amazon Prime Day, and this year, you'll be able to save as much as 41 percent.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Le Creuset:
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, $99.95 (orig. $169.95)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, $169.95 (orig. $189.95)
- Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock, $59.95 (orig. $74.95)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set of 2 Square Dishes, $50 (orig. $66.95)
- Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole, $296.63 (orig. $320.35)
- Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan, $99.95 (orig. $229.98)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Canister with Wood Lid, $39.95 (orig. $49.95)
- Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Cookware Set, $143.95 (orig. $239.95)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven, $344.95 (orig. $369.95)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $25.95)
- Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Demi Tea Kettle, $55.99 (orig. $74.95)
If you've been waiting to nab one of Le Creuset's cast iron pots, now's the time to take the plunge. A round signature Dutch oven is under $300, perfect for making large batches of soups and stews. Shoppers also shouldn't sleep on Le Creuset's square skillet grill pan, which is down from $229.95 to just $99.95.
There are a number of smaller items on sale too: Consider this silicone utensil set, complete with a basting brush, medium spatula, small spatula, and spoon that all arrives in an elegant stoneware crock. Bakers should look to the $50 heritage stoneware baking dishes, which are the ideal size in which to prepare cakes, casseroles, and summery fruit crumbles. Although these Le Creuset Prime Day deals won't expire until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22, expect popular items to sell out well before then.
Keep reading to see and shop the best Le Creuset cookware on sale, and make sure to check out quickly via your Amazon Prime account- you can sign up for a free trial if you don't have one yet.
