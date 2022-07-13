I Find the Best Deals on the Internet for a Living — Here's What I'm Buying Before Prime Day Is Over

Now that the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is on sale for less than $17, I can finally add it to my nighttime skincare routine. In a video with Vogue from earlier this year, Brooke Shields revealed that she uses the buzzy lip mask that's formulated with vitamin C and antioxidants from berries. And she's not the only one who swears by it: More than 6,700 Amazon shoppers have given the hydrating balm a five-star rating. After putting it on at night, they say they wake up with lips that feel "soft and moisturized."