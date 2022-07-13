I Find the Best Deals on the Internet for a Living — Here's What I'm Buying Before Prime Day Is Over
As a deals writer, I spend 40 hours a week tracking down the best sales and discounts on the internet. And I have to say, Amazon Prime Day 2022 does not disappoint. The mega retailer's biggest sale of the year has seriously steep discounts (up to 80 percent off!) across every category, including beauty, home, fashion, tech and more.
So before the huge shopping event ends tonight, I'm stocking up on favorites and picking up products that have been on my wish list for months. From my holy grail eyelash serum to cloud-like cooling pillows, keep scrolling to see what's in my cart this Prime Day.
Editor-Loved Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 2-mL Lash Serum, $68.60 with Prime (orig. $98)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $25.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 with Prime (orig. $24)
- Levoit HEPA Air Purifier, $41.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99)
- Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts, $23.74 with Prime (orig. $59.50)
- Eufy by Anker 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with Prime (orig. $249.99)
- Loloi II Loren Collection 3'6″ by 5'6″ Accent Rug, $45.09 with Prime (orig. $219)
RevitaLash Serum
I started using RevitaLash lash serum a year ago. After a couple months of consistent application, it easily became one of my all-time favorite beauty products. Thanks to its blend of peptides, biotin, green tea extract, and lipids, it's made my lashes grow so long that I couldn't tell you the last time I used mascara — or, perhaps more notably, had to deal with the annoying process of taking it off. Even without mascara on, I've been told some iteration of "I thought you were wearing eyelash extensions" by several friends and family members.
The popular serum, which Meghan Markle has used, is pricey and rarely goes on sale. So I'm stocking up on it while it's 30 percent off.
Buy It! RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 2-mL Lash Serum, $68.60 with Prime (orig. $98); amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows
My bed pillows are due for an upgrade, and I'm snapping up the customer-favorite Beckham Hotel Collection gel pillows. They're filled with plush fiber gel, offering comfort and support for all types of sleepers. They've racked up more than 105,100 five-star ratings (no, that's not a typo). Shoppers say the "cloud-like" pillows are "soft and fluffy, yet firm." Some even praise their breathability, saying that they're "cool to the touch." So I'm counting on them to keep me cozy while I snooze during the hot nights ahead.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $25.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Laneige Lip Mask
Now that the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is on sale for less than $17, I can finally add it to my nighttime skincare routine. In a video with Vogue from earlier this year, Brooke Shields revealed that she uses the buzzy lip mask that's formulated with vitamin C and antioxidants from berries. And she's not the only one who swears by it: More than 6,700 Amazon shoppers have given the hydrating balm a five-star rating. After putting it on at night, they say they wake up with lips that feel "soft and moisturized."
Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 with Prime (orig. $24); amazon.com
Levoit Air Purifier
My seasonal allergies have been a nightmare lately — even indoors. That's why I'm investing in this highly rated air purifier from Levoit while it's on sale for $42. The device has a three-stage filtration system that captures everything from pollen and dust to pet dander and mold spores. Its compact size means it won't take up much room on my nightstand while cleaning the air in my bedroom.
Buy It! Levoit HEPA Air Purifier, $41.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Levi's Jean Shorts
After packing away the last of my spring layers a few weeks ago, I noticed that some of my summer staples are in need of a refresh. When it comes to denim, Levi's are at the top of my wishlist. So I'm snapping up the brand's classic 501 original shorts, which happen to be the best-selling denim shorts on Amazon. Right now, they're on sale for up to 60 percent off.
Buy It! Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts, $23.74 with Prime (orig. $59.50); amazon.com
Eufy Robot Vacuum
As much as I Iove using my cordless vacuum for everyday cleaning, I always dread moving my heavy furniture around to tackle dusty hard-to-reach areas. I plan on offloading the household chore to the Eufy by Anker 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is marked down by $120. Thousands of shoppers swear by the cleaning gadget, citing its "strong suction" and "slim design."
Buy It! Eufy by Anker 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with Prime (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Loloi Accent Rug
To make the dark entryway of my apartment more inviting, I'm eyeing the Loloi II Loren Collection 3'6″ by 5'6″ Accent Rug that's 79 percent off for Prime Day. Power loomed in Turkey, the durable rug is designed to hold up in high-traffic areas. Plus, it's a low-pile rug, which means it won't get stuck under my front door and should be a breeze to clean. With its warm colors and distressed design, it'll instantly liven up my entryway.
Buy It! Loloi II Loren Collection 3'6" by 5'6" Accent Rug, $45.09 with Prime (orig. $219); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
