The Under-$35 Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Shop in the Next 24 Hours

Until Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off yesterday, you probably were unaware of just how many things you needed. Sure, “needed” here more literally means “wanted really really badly,” but what’s the difference when prices on your coveted buys are so remarkably low? With day one of Prime Day down and just 24 more hours to go, the clock is counting down, and prices will jump back up at 11:59 p.m. PT just as quickly as Cinderella’s carriage turned back into a useless pumpkin. Some of Amazon’s biggest and best Prime Day deals have already sold out, so you’ll want to act fast when you see something you need, er, want.