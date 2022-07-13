What Are Shoppers Loving This Prime Day? These 10 Ridiculously Good Deals
There are some impressive deals and record-low prices happening this Prime Day, including these trending offers that shoppers are buying in droves.
Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts are packed with markdowns from the retailer's big Prime Day sale. Shoppers are flocking to discounted cleaning gadgets from Shark and Bissell, beauty products from Grande Cosmetics and Laneige, comfy sneakers from New Balance, and more. Many are experiencing a huge spike in sales due to deep or rare discounts.
Trending Amazon Prime Day Deals
- Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router, $58 with Prime (orig. $69)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $25.20 with Prime (orig. $36)
- Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, $11.90 with Prime (orig. $17)
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set, $167.20 with Prime (orig. $379.99)
- Amazon Essentials Women's Shirt Dress, $13.40 with Prime (orig. $26.90)
- New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker, $42.99 (orig. $74.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $28.89 with Prime (orig. $43.78)
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop Floor Cleaner, $53.99 with Prime (orig. $99.99)
Instead of sorting through the millions of deals featured this year, the Movers and Shakers charts are a great place to find big Prime Day savings. This section is updated in real time to reflect sales and trending products. It's usually packed with best-sellers, top-rated finds, and big price reductions.
Throughout the annual two-day event, the charts have been a mix of sales that anyone can snag and Prime-exclusive deals, which are just for members. But anyone can get in on the subscriber-only offers by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
Several premium beauty products that are rarely on sale have been climbing the charts, like Grande Cosmetic's wildly popular GrandeLash-MD lash enhancing serum is another that's a hit with reviewers and on sale for Prime shoppers. It's received 21,000 five-star ratings.
Laneige's lip glowy balm is also going for less on Prime Day. The hydrating lip balm is just one of several products from Laneige, an editor- and celeb-loved line, that's on sale. Molly Sims, Padma Lakshmi, and Lili Reinhart have all shared their affinity for the brand. PEOPLE editors love it, too. And its now-$11 glowy balm is a great way to see what all of the hype is about without spending a ton.
As far as electronics and devices go, Amazon's Eero mesh WiFi router has been at the top of the charts. The now-$58 router with 24,000 five-star ratings takes just a few minutes to set up and provides reliable, fast Internet around the clock. Its sleek and minimalist look ensures that it's not an eyesore like most other bulky routers. And if you're ready to stop renting a router from your service provider, this deal is your big chance to save.
Many are also using Prime Day as a chance to refresh their closets. New Balance's 515 V3 sneaker has been a popular choice with a more than 3,000 percent increase in sales. The now-$55 shoes are a more modern take on the brand's retro kicks from the '80s. And they come in 18 color combinations and several feature prints.
Many are also using the annual event as an opportunity to grab cleaning tools and gadgets that are rarely discounted this steeply. Shark's steam pocket mop and floor cleaner has exploded in sales — growing by more than 35,000 percent. And it's no surprise considering that it's now 46 percent off and going for $54. The best-selling steam mop has also racked up rave reviews. Owners say their "floors have never been cleaner!"
And these great finds are just the start. There are millions of deals featured in Amazon's Prime Day sale this year, and dozens of compelling ones featured on the Movers and Shakers chart. Discounts will expire when the sale ends tonight, so grab what you want now before the prices go back up.
