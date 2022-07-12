Credit: Amazon
The 36 Best Prime Day Deals on PEOPLE Tested Favorites

Save big on the best beauty tools, appliances, and more we’ve tested in our lab
By Madison Yauger July 12, 2022 07:30 AM
After all the anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's raining deals — even some celebrity favorites are seeing discounts. But just because something is on sale doesn't necessarily mean it's a winner. Unless, that is, you're choosing one of our vetted picks from PEOPLE Tested.

All of the products we recommend have undergone extensive testing in our lab, with testers following specific methodology and criteria for scoring. After using and comparing each item in a given category, our team determines the best of the best — so you don't have to. And now, so many of the best things we've used are on sale for Prime Day.

We've tested a wealth of products across home, beauty, and travel, so no matter what you're in the market for, there's a deal for you. If you've been eyeing a new air fryer or want to try a classic beauty product that lives up to the hype, now's the time to grab it. Read on for the best PEOPLE Tested deals during this Amazon sale.

Credit: Amazon

Best Beauty and Style Deals

While we often look to our favorite celebrities to see what they're wearing on their bodies and faces, we also have to consider our own needs when it comes to beauty and style. With its diverse range of skin types, body shapes, and beauty considerations, our lab team has tested hundreds of products to see what actually works for different people. 

Today, our best dermaplaning tool, favorite long-lasting lipstick, and splurge pick for makeup brushes are just some of our vetted picks you can score for less thanks to Prime Day.

Credit: Amazon

Best Home Deals

Elevate your living space with our best home picks at prices you won't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day. If you love to cook for friends and family, you might want a reliable set of nonstick cookware or a soft cooler to store drinks in the backyard. A gathering place like a table with a solid patio umbrella creates a space to lounge outdoors and dine on the meal you just made. And once the party's over, having a mop nearby is always a good idea.

For those who have embraced the work-from-home lifestyle, an inversion table is a fun piece of equipment to help you stretch out after a long day of work, and anti-fatigue mats can help with soreness in your feet, should you find yourself standing for long periods of time.

Credit: Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

It can be hard to take the plunge on big-ticket items, but on Prime Day, many of these expensive appliances are on sale. Amazon has you covered for all things kitchen, with affordable milk frothers, ice makers, and coffee makers for those in need of a homemade cold brew. If you're trying your hand at more complicated things, consider an air fryer, a food dehydrator, a soda maker, or even a bread maker. 

To help with household chores, you'll find that some of the best cleaning appliances, like vacuums, dustbusters, robot vacuums, and steam irons, now have big discounts. We're also seeing great deals on appliances like fans, humidifiers, and foot massagers for those looking to relax.

Credit: Amazon

Best Travel Deals

If you've been bitten by the travel bug, we've found there are certain items that just make trips easier. For instance, if you're heading out into nature, you might want a duffel bag to store some clothes and a camping coffee mug to get your mornings started while you breathe in the fresh air and crack open that book you've been meaning to read. 

For a weekend romp, all you need is a carry-on big enough to store the essentials (an expandable one gives you a little wiggle room!). Regardless of where you're going, travel essentials can help make the journey simpler and the destination more enjoyable upon arrival. Score great savings now for a limited time with the Amazon Prime sale, and then apply those funds toward your next adventure!

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

