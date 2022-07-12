Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Over 1.5 Million Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 100
Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year has officially started, and this year, there are thousands of deals happening in just about every category.
Amazon's Prime Day sale launched this morning and will continue to roll out new deals through July 13. Right now, you'll find discounts on Apple products, electronics, Amazon devices, home essentials, kitchen appliances, beauty products, and summer fashion staples — all up to 80 percent off. Shop all your favorites (and discover new ones) from top brands like Shark, Dyson, Le Creuset, Levi's, Revlon, and Sony, and move quickly to snap up discounted vacuum cleaners, nonstick skillets, headphones, and coffee makers.
To make things easy for you this year, we've plucked out the top 10 Prime Day deals you're not going to want to miss, including the Apple Watch SE for under $230 and an Amazon smart Fire TV television that's a whopping 46 percent off. And check back often: We'll be constantly updating not only this list, but all of our picks throughout the two-day shopping event.
Best Prime Day Deals Overall
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Samsung Chromebook 4, $127.38 (orig. $229.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $199.99 (orig. $369.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $69.95 (orig. $109.98)
- Calvin Klein Wireless Bralette, $19.65 (orig. $28)
- Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses, $102.50 (orig. $151)
- Apple Watch SE, $229.99 (orig. $279)
- Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $64.95)
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 Mop and Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $499.99)
This year, you'll find more than 1.5 million deals spread out throughout the two-day sale. This includes a slew of Lightning Deals (limited-quantity items that are only discounted for a set amount of time), Deals of the Day (products on sale for 24 hours), and Prime Day deals that will run for the full two days of the event.
Prime members will also benefit from their subscription thanks to exclusive Prime Day deals designed just for them. If you're not yet a Prime Member, you can still reap the benefits by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, which guarantees free two-day shipping, unlimited access to ad-free songs and podcasts, movies and TV series with Prime Video, free games with Prime Gaming, over 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, and photo storage with Amazon Photos.
Prime Day 2022 also arrives with plenty of new features. This year, there is a larger assortment of brands participating. Plus, small businesses will be highlighted with a special badge, allowing shoppers to more readily discover and support them. And for the first time in Prime Day history, shoppers in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will be able to shop Prime Day savings toward the end of the summer.
You'll also find tons of on-sale items that have been PEOPLE Tested and approved in our lab. Shop the likes of these plush beach towels for just $30 and this now-$150 food dehydrator machine that our lab said "easily and evenly dried" out its content every time. And don't overlook the GreenPan SearSmart cookware set that's 31 percent off; our testers recommend it because it provides a "hassle-free cleanup."
Keep scrolling to check out more of the best deals happening during Prime Day. Once you've shopped our picks, head straight to the Amazon Prime Day hub to see millions of other discounts. However you browse, make sure to get to checkout ASAP — these prices are only guaranteed to last until July 13.
Best Apple Deals
This year, you'll find tons of heavy discounts on Apple products, including headphones, watches, laptops, and accessories. Don't miss out on snagging the over-ear AirPods Max — which have been slashed by almost $70 — along with a handy Apple AirTag for as little as $28. For even more accessories, there's the Apple Magic Trackpad that's on sale for just $117 and a lightning adapter that allows you to connect with other devices. Plus, you can grab the newest iPad Air for just $560; shoppers call it "beautiful" and a "powerful tablet."
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $169.98 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, $39.49 (orig. $49)
- Apple AirTag, $27.50 (orig. $29)
- Apple Magic Trackpad, $116.98 (orig. $129)
- Apple AirPods Max, $479.99 (orig. $549)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $329 (orig. $399.99)
- Apple 10.2-Inch iPad, $309 (orig. $329)
- 2022 Apple iPad Air, $559 (orig. $599.99)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1099)
Best Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals
If it's electronics you're after, you'll find a slew of noise-canceling headphones, laptops, smart watches, monitors, TVs, gaming systems, and soundbars from top brands like Beats, Bose, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Microsoft. Start with these Beats noise-canceling headphones that have been slashed by over $100; the headphones will last for up to 22 hours on a single charge. Then you can snag an Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for under $350 and a Samsung computer monitor that's ideal for advanced gaming; it's so popular that one reviewer claimed to have "four of them now."
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $224.99 (orig. $349.95)
- Bose Smart Soundbar, $799 (orig. $899)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $49.95 (orig. $79.95)
- Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $279.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $171.67 (orig. $199.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop, $348.89 (orig. $399.99)
- Hisense Sound Bar, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Nintendo Switch Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, $19.93 (orig. $59.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $119.95 (orig. $149.95)
- LG 65-Inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV, $829.99 (orig. $1,399.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro Touchscreen, $844.95 (orig. $1,099.99)
- Samsung Curved Computer Monitor, $169.99 (orig. $189.99)
Best Amazon Device Deals
Nearly every kind of Amazon smart device is on sale right now, whether you're looking to add a new do-it-all speaker or a fast and lightweight tablet to your cart. Plus, you'll find some of the best prices of the year on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Ring video doorbells, smart TVs, and Blink security cameras — prices start at just $13. Don't miss out on testing out the Fire TV Cube that delivers an uber-fast 4K streaming experience, as well as the multifunctional Echo Show 5 that allows you to make video calls, stream videos, and set alarms.
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 with Prime ($24.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat, $41.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99)
- Blink Video Doorbell, $34.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, $44.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99)
- Echo Buds (2nd Generation), $69.99 with Prime (orig. $119.99)
- Fire TV Cube, $59.99 with Prime (orig. $119.99)
- Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $179.99)
- Echo Show 5, $34.99 with Prime (orig. $84.99)
- Blink Mini Smart Security Cameras, $29.99 with Prime (orig. $64.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $83.98 with Prime (orig. $89.99)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
Customer-loved brands, including Henckels, Dyson, Ninja, Nespresso, All-Clad, and Shark, are on super sale during Prime Day, so it's easy to grab home and kitchen essentials like vacuum cleaners, multi-cookers, bedding, air purifiers, cooling devices, and mattresses. Right now, in the kitchen department, you can score a rarely-on-sale Vitamix blender for under $300, as well as the Instant Pot Duo for just $75. And for the rest of the home, consider this Inse vacuum cleaner that's a whopping 80 percent off, along with a Dreo tower fan that's sure to keep you cool through the summer.
- Instant Pot Duo, $74.95 (orig. $99.99)
- iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $289.95 (orig. $349.95)
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $378.74 (orig. $399)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.80 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- NutriBullet Pro, $89.97 (orig. $109.99)
- Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set, $24 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen, $590.75 (orig. $695)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300)
- Ninja Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Puetz Golf Handheld Steam Cleaner, $45.04 (orig. $89.99)
- Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $118.97 with coupon (orig. $598.98)
- PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner, $69.97 (orig. $109.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, $191.95 (orig. $239)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Keter Outdoor Patio Cooler Table, $62.34 (orig. $99.99)
- Levoit Air Purifier, $84.98 (orig. $99.99)
- Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Homelabs 5000 BTU Window Mounted Air Conditioner, $159.97 (orig. $199.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $189.95 (orig. $219.99)
- Henckels Classic Utility Knife, $48.41 (orig. $75)
Best Clothing and Fashion Deals
Thanks to these fashion deals, it's the best time of the season to stock up on summer dresses, workout clothes, bathing suits, comfortable sneakers, and sunglasses from brands like Levi's, Adidas, Vera Bradley, Calvin Klein, and Superga. Grab a pair of Adidas sneakers to wear on walks through the neighborhood, along with a pair of $20 biker shorts that include handy side pockets. Levi's jeans are also on super sale, like this style that shoppers say "works miracles." And to finish it all off, add a top-rated summer dress to your cart; the maxi dress is a summer staple, after all, and this one comes in a slew of bright colors. (Editor's note: Some discounts only apply to certain sizes, styles, and colors.)
- Zesica Women's Summer Ruffle Dress, $25.16 (orig. $43.99)
- Levi's Women's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $74.32 (orig. $98)
- Adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Sneaker, $63 (orig. $85)
- Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slide, $18.74 (orig. $25)
- Crz Yoga Lounge Sweatpants, $10 (orig. $30)
- Calvin Klein Brenda Top Zip Crossbody, $103.07 (orig. $138)
- Reebok Men's Nano X1 Cross Trainer, $79.95 (orig. $130)
- Vera Bradley Cotton Multi-Compartment Shoulder Satchel Purse, $56.99 (orig. $115)
- Under Armour Men's Rival Fleece Colorblock Hoodie, $31.50 (orig. $45)
- Leggings Depot Buttery Waisted Women's Leggings, $14.29 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- Merokeety Women's Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts, $19.99 (orig. $26.99)
- Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants, $19.79 (orig. $35.99)
- Tskestvy 4-Piece Vintage Sunglasses, $18.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Bronax Cloud Slides, $23.99 (orig. $35.99)
- LouKeith Women's Racerback Tee, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
Best Beauty Deals
Prime Day has brought beauty deals in just about every category — including skincare, makeup, and oral health — meaning you'll find discounted prices on popular brands like Revlon, Burt's Bees, Olay, and Olaplex. You can buy the always-popular AquaSonic electric toothbrush for just $34, which many shoppers say gives you the "dentist feel" at home. And don't forget about the beloved Revlon hair dryer that's earned over 243,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say you should "believe the hype" and note that it's a "huge timer saver."
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer, $68.88 (orig. $74.99)
- Burt's Bees Body Lotion, $8.92 (orig. $11.99)
- L'Oréal Paris Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $18.99 (orig. $32.99)
- iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit, $25 (orig. $39.99)
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $33.96 with coupon (orig. $59.95)
- Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer, $13.49 (orig. $29.99)
- Olay Regenerist Serum, $14.99 (orig. $27.49)
- Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick, $5.48 (orig. $7.49)
- Prism Makeup Eye Makeup Palette, $8.49 (orig. $13.99)
- Terez and Honor Natural Eyelash Growth Serum, $18.69 (orig. $29.99)
- Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $28 (orig. $30)
- Furiden Hair Straightener, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Naturewell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream, $15.99 (orig. $22.99)
More Prime Day Deals
- Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test, $35 (orig. $50)
- Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $159 (orig. $199)
- Samsung Wireless Phone Charger and UV Sanitizer, $18.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Kasa Indoor Dog Camera, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Coolaroo Cooling Elevated Pet Bed, $27.01 (orig. $34.99)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Best of Amazon Prime Day: Apple AirPods Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Over 1.5 Million Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 100
- What PEOPLE's Shopping Team Buys on Sale Every Prime Day
- A Few of Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Get on Sale Before Prime Day Even Begins