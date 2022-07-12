Credit: Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Over 1.5 Million Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 100

Shop Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, and Le Creuset cookware
By Amy Schulman July 12, 2022 03:00 AM
Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year has officially started, and this year, there are thousands of deals happening in just about every category. 

Amazon's Prime Day sale launched this morning and will continue to roll out new deals through July 13. Right now, you'll find discounts on Apple products, electronics, Amazon devices, home essentials, kitchen appliances, beauty products, and summer fashion staples — all up to 80 percent off. Shop all your favorites (and discover new ones) from top brands like Shark, Dyson, Le Creuset, Levi's, Revlon, and Sony, and move quickly to snap up discounted vacuum cleaners, nonstick skillets, headphones, and coffee makers.

To make things easy for you this year, we've plucked out the top 10 Prime Day deals you're not going to want to miss, including the Apple Watch SE for under $230 and an Amazon smart Fire TV television that's a whopping 46 percent off. And check back often: We'll be constantly updating not only this list, but all of our picks throughout the two-day shopping event.

Credit: Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals Overall

This year, you'll find more than 1.5 million deals spread out throughout the two-day sale. This includes a slew of Lightning Deals (limited-quantity items that are only discounted for a set amount of time), Deals of the Day (products on sale for 24 hours), and Prime Day deals that will run for the full two days of the event.  

Prime members will also benefit from their subscription thanks to exclusive Prime Day deals designed just for them. If you're not yet a Prime Member, you can still reap the benefits by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, which guarantees free two-day shipping, unlimited access to ad-free songs and podcasts, movies and TV series with Prime Video, free games with Prime Gaming, over 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, and photo storage with Amazon Photos. 

Prime Day 2022 also arrives with plenty of new features. This year, there is a larger assortment of brands participating. Plus, small businesses will be highlighted with a special badge, allowing shoppers to more readily discover and support them. And for the first time in Prime Day history, shoppers in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will be able to shop Prime Day savings toward the end of the summer.

You'll also find tons of on-sale items that have been PEOPLE Tested and approved in our lab. Shop the likes of these plush beach towels for just $30 and this now-$150 food dehydrator machine that our lab said "easily and evenly dried" out its content every time. And don't overlook the GreenPan SearSmart cookware set that's 31 percent off; our testers recommend it because it provides a "hassle-free cleanup."

Keep scrolling to check out more of the best deals happening during Prime Day. Once you've shopped our picks, head straight to the Amazon Prime Day hub to see millions of other discounts. However you browse, make sure to get to checkout ASAP — these prices are only guaranteed to last until July 13.

Credit: Amazon

Best Apple Deals

This year, you'll find tons of heavy discounts on Apple products, including headphones, watches, laptops, and accessories. Don't miss out on snagging the over-ear AirPods Max — which have been slashed by almost $70 — along with a handy Apple AirTag for as little as $28. For even more accessories, there's the Apple Magic Trackpad that's on sale for just $117 and a lightning adapter that allows you to connect with other devices. Plus, you can grab the newest iPad Air for just $560; shoppers call it "beautiful" and a "powerful tablet."

Credit: Amazon

Best Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals

If it's electronics you're after, you'll find a slew of noise-canceling headphones, laptops, smart watches, monitors, TVs, gaming systems, and soundbars from top brands like Beats, Bose, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Microsoft. Start with these Beats noise-canceling headphones that have been slashed by over $100; the headphones will last for up to 22 hours on a single charge.  Then you can snag an Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for under $350 and a Samsung computer monitor that's ideal for advanced gaming; it's so popular that one reviewer claimed to have "four of them now."

Best Amazon Device Deals

Nearly every kind of Amazon smart device is on sale right now, whether you're looking to add a new do-it-all speaker or a fast and lightweight tablet to your cart. Plus, you'll find some of the best prices of the year on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Ring video doorbells, smart TVs, and Blink security cameras — prices start at just $13. Don't miss out on testing out the Fire TV Cube that delivers an uber-fast 4K streaming experience, as well as the multifunctional Echo Show 5 that allows you to make video calls, stream videos, and set alarms.

Credit: Amazon

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Customer-loved brands, including Henckels, Dyson, Ninja, Nespresso, All-Clad, and Shark, are on super sale during Prime Day, so it's easy to grab home and kitchen essentials like vacuum cleaners, multi-cookers, bedding, air purifiers, cooling devices, and mattresses. Right now, in the kitchen department, you can score a rarely-on-sale Vitamix blender for under $300, as well as the Instant Pot Duo for just $75. And for the rest of the home, consider this Inse vacuum cleaner that's a whopping 80 percent off, along with a Dreo tower fan that's sure to keep you cool through the summer.

Credit: Amazon

Best Clothing and Fashion Deals

Thanks to these fashion deals, it's the best time of the season to stock up on summer dresses, workout clothes, bathing suits, comfortable sneakers, and sunglasses from brands like Levi's, Adidas, Vera Bradley, Calvin Klein, and Superga. Grab a pair of Adidas sneakers to wear on walks through the neighborhood, along with a pair of $20 biker shorts that include handy side pockets. Levi's jeans are also on super sale, like this style that shoppers say "works miracles." And to finish it all off, add a top-rated summer dress to your cart; the maxi dress is a summer staple, after all, and this one comes in a slew of bright colors. (Editor's note: Some discounts only apply to certain sizes, styles, and colors.)

Credit: Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Prime Day has brought beauty deals in just about every category — including skincare, makeup, and oral health — meaning you'll find discounted prices on popular brands like Revlon, Burt's Bees, Olay, and Olaplex. You can buy the always-popular AquaSonic electric toothbrush for just $34, which many shoppers say gives you the "dentist feel" at home. And don't forget about the beloved Revlon hair dryer that's earned over 243,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say you should "believe the hype" and note that it's a "huge timer saver."

More Prime Day Deals

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

