The 14 Most Popular Products Amazon Shoppers Bought on Prime Day — and Which of Them Are Still on Sale
And just like that, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over.
Over the course of 48 hours, Amazon shoppers took advantage of millions of deals, purchasing a whopping 300 million items worldwide, according to a press release. Globally, Prime members bought 100,000 items per minute, with the most popular picks coming from the Amazon devices, consumer electronics, and home departments. And thanks to epic discounts, shoppers were able to save over $1.7 billion — the biggest savings in Prime Day history.
If you missed out on the event (or simply forgot to add something to your cart), you're in luck: Amazon is still packed with thousands of post-Prime Day deals in just about every category, including home, kitchen, pets, fashion, and beauty. To keep the shopping train moving along, Amazon also released the best-selling items from the two-day event, and better still, and many of them are actually still on sale.
Keep scrolling to check out Prime Day 2022's most popular products.
Amazon's Best-Selling Products from Prime Day 2022
- Apple Watch Series 7, $399 (orig. $429)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Blink Mini Security Camera, $34.99
- Crest Whitening Emulsions, $42.93 (orig. $59.99)
- Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush, $99.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Bentgo Kids Bento-Style Lunch Box, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Marmot Women's Waterproof Rain Jacket, $57.99 (orig. $100)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $387.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $199.95 (orig. $249.95)
- Levi's Women's 501 Cropped Jeans, $59.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300)
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24
Out of the millions of items on sale during Prime Day, shoppers were most interested in products from Laneige, Apple, Shark, Le Creuset, Levi's, Greenies, Beats by Dre, The Honest Company, and Lego, among others. Right now, the top-rated Shark Steam Pocket Mop is still 22 percent off, and Le Creuset's Sauteuse Oven still has the same it had during Prime Day. Plus, don't miss out on snagging this Shark robot vacuum cleaner with advanced navigation; shoppers love it because they "don't have to sweep every day."
Beauty products also dominated sales, including the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, these Crest Whitening Emulsions that are now $17 off, and the Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush that's still a whopping $100 off. Shoppers were stocking up on clothes as well, including the ever-popular Levi's jeans and a reviewer-loved rain jacket from Marmot that's still 42 percent off.
Amazon devices, smart home gadgets, and other electronics were among the most coveted items, including the Apple Watch Series 7 that's still discounted and a set of Beats by Dre wireless headphones that you can snag for $200. And while many of the Amazon devices are no longer on sale, you can always shop an Echo Dot for $50 and a Fire TV streaming stick for $30; the latter is so popular that it's racked up over 108,000 perfect ratings, with one reviewer noting that they "can't imagine a house without one."
Although many of these products are still on sale right now, we can't guarantee they'll stay that way for much longer. Head to Amazon now and shop the most popular products from Prime Day 2022, then make sure to check out quickly while these discounts are still live.
