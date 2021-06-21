Amazon Prime Day 2021 Has Over 2 Million Deals This Year - Here Are the Best 60
Apple AirPods, Echo Dot smart speakers, and Adidas sneakers are on sale for the next 48 hours
Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is officially underway - and this year, there are more deals than ever.
Amazon Prime Day sale began this morning and features over 2 million deals. Now through June 22, there are big discounts available on top-rated electronics, Amazon devices, home decor, kitchen gadgets, summer clothing, and much more. While supplies last, shoppers can score savings up to 70 percent off on popular brand names and products, like Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switch games, Echo Dot smart speakers, Roomba robot vacuums, and Le Creuset cookware.
This year's sale has tons of markdowns exclusively for Prime members, too. Anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime will gain access to the complete assortment of offers, plus other perks like free two-day shipping, access to Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, and dozens of additional benefits.
And for the first time ever, the retailer is featuring "Wow Ddeals" on especially popular items in addition to its famous 24-hour Deals of the Day, and even shorter Lightning Ddeals, which typically last for just a few hours. This new type of sale comes with savings as steep as 40 percent off. Quantities are limited, so they will likely sell out quickly.
And Amazon's new Wow deals won't be the only ones to move fast. In fact, all of the markdowns featured in our curated shopping list below are expected to be highly sought-after, and they're likely to become backordered or sell out completely before the sale wraps up on June 22 at midnight PT (we will update this story as deals sell out and new ones become available). Start your deal hunting through Amazon's Prime Day hub, or browse some of the best offers below - just be sure to grab what you want ASAP.
Best Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals
- Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $248 (orig. $348)
- Tribit Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Soundcore by Anker Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- Anker Soundcore Life True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $31.99 with Prime (orig. $39.99)
- Insignia Fire TV 50-Inch Smart 4K UHD Television, $299 (orig. $379.99)
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
Best Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $529.98 (orig. $549)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (orig. $229)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $329 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad, $299 (orig. $329)
- Apple iPad Mini, $369 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad Air, $539 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749 (orig. $799)
- Apple Macbook Air, $949 (orig. $999)
Best Amazon Device Deals
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $24.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99)
- Kindle, $54.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $79.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet, $69.99 with Prime (orig. $139.99)
- Insignia Fire TV Edition 24-Inch Smart HD Television, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $169.99)
- Ring Alarm Home Security System Five-Piece Kit, $119.99 with Prime (orig. $199.99)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $34.99 with Prime (orig. $69.98)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $249)
- Nespresso by DeLonghi Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker, $148 (orig. $192.95)
- Ninja Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Large Jar Candle, $16.88 (orig. $29.49)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Casper Sleep Element Foam Mattress (Queen), $536 (orig. $595)
- Utopia Bath Towels Set Four-Pack, $36.99 (orig. $40.99)
- GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $449 with Prime (orig. $549)
- Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch, $349.98 (orig. $419.99)
- Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $175.41 (orig. $400)
- Wag No Added Grains 30-Pound Dry Dog Food, $27.49 with Prime (orig. $45.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Sneakers, $58.97 (orig. $70)
- Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $43.87 with Prime (orig. $65)
- Baleaf High-Waisted Bike Shorts, $13.99 with Prime (orig. $20.99)
- CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Yoga Leggings, $20.80 with Prime (orig. $30)
- Cupshe Women's V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $18.99 with Prime (orig. $28.99)
- Baleaf Women's Cotton Sweatpant Joggers, $20.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99)
- The Drop Women's Caroline Tie-Dye Sweatshirt, $24.50 with Prime (orig. $44.90)
- The Drop Women's Dina Tie-Dye Sweatpants, $27.70 with Prime (orig. $44.90)
- Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette, 14.89 (orig. $28)
Note: Some discounts only apply to certain sizes and styles.
Best Beauty Deals
- Lorac Pro Soleil Eyeshadow Palette, $26.25 with Prime (orig. $35)
- Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Olay Regenerist Face Cream Retinol Moisturizer, $31.20 (orig. $46.99)
- L'Oreal paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Set, $12.21 with Prime (orig. $15.27)
- Burt's Bees Natural Original Lip Balm, $8.24 (orig. $9.99)
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit, $27.99 with Prime (orig. $47.88)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush, $34.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99)
More Prime Day Deals
- Lifestraw Personal Water Filter, $13.50 (orig. $29.95)
- AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity and Traits DNA Test Kit, $69 (orig. $119)
- PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer, $45.29 with coupon (orig. $79.95)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals - Including a Designer Handbag for 60% Off
- Apple AirPods Are Going for Record-Low Prime Day Prices on Amazon
- Amazon Prime Day 2021 Has Over 2 Million Deals This Year - Here Are the Best 60
- PSA: The Oprah-Approved Shoe Brand Podiatrists Love Dropped Its Prime Day Sale Early