The 15 Most Popular Products PEOPLE Readers Bought on Prime Day - and Some of Them Are Still on Sale

There were deals across every category on Amazon, but beauty and personal care products dominated people's shopping carts. With over 2,100 units purchased, the Crest 3-D Whitestrips kit was by far the most item bought by PEOPLE readers. While you may expect big-ticket items or home goods to top the list, this actually makes sense given the lift of the mask mandate in many states around the country for vaccinated individuals. Clearly readers are excited to show off their pearly whites since they've been hidden behind masks for the past year. They were available for less than $30 on Prime Day, but you can still snag a kit with 20 whitening treatments for a few bucks off.