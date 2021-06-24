The 15 Most Popular Products PEOPLE Readers Bought on Prime Day - and Some of Them Are Still on Sale
Just like that, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has come to an end! But Prime members (and PEOPLE readers) made sure to take advantage of its record-breaking two million deals.
According to a press release, over 250 million products were purchased by Prime members worldwide during the 48-hour shopping event. If you didn't quite get everything you wanted, we have good news: The retailer is still packed with plenty of good discounts on fashion, home, pets, tech, and more - if you know where to look.
To help you determine the best post-Prime Day deals, we dug through our data to see what PEOPLE readers were buying. The list below is based on the quantity of items purchased, which leads us to believe they are the products worth your money. Best of all is that almost all of the items are still on sale!
Here Are the 15 Products PEOPLE Readers Bought Most on Amazon Prime Day 2021:
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments, $46.97 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $4.98 (orig. $8.99)
- Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+, $6.99 (orig. $15.14)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $27 with coupon (orig. $33.99)
- Sengled Smart Light Bulbs Color Changing, $14.99
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $44.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote Control 40-Inches, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, $199
- L'Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face, $17.99 (orig. $23.99)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Coconut Beach, $16.88 (orig. $29.49)
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker: Electric, $25.70 (orig. $29.99)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $159.98 (orig. $199)
- Kasa Smart Plug Pack of 4, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
There were deals across every category on Amazon, but beauty and personal care products dominated people's shopping carts. With over 2,100 units purchased, the Crest 3-D Whitestrips kit was by far the most item bought by PEOPLE readers. While you may expect big-ticket items or home goods to top the list, this actually makes sense given the lift of the mask mandate in many states around the country for vaccinated individuals. Clearly readers are excited to show off their pearly whites since they've been hidden behind masks for the past year. They were available for less than $30 on Prime Day, but you can still snag a kit with 20 whitening treatments for a few bucks off.
Other beauty must-haves bought on Prime Day include the Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara that's still 45 percent off, the L'Oreal Paris hyaluronic acid serum that's $6 off, and the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer that's now under $45. Seasonality also affected the products people bought this year - people stocked up on Neutrogena sunscreen lotion and oscillating tower fans.
Amazon devices, smart gadgets, and wearable tech were some of the other sought-after items, including the Echo Dot that's 10 percent off, sets of four Kasa smart plugs that are now only $6 apiece, and Apple AirPods that are still $39 off.
As we said before, most of these products are still on sale, but we don't know for how much longer. Our suggestion? Add them to your cart ASAP while you can still get these post-Prime Day deals.
Below, shop the top 15 products PEOPLE readers purchased most on Amazon Prime Day 2021!
