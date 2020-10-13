Amazon Prime Day 2020 Has Over 1 Million Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 55
New Balance sneakers, Apple AirPods, and Echo Dots are all on sale
After a long three-month postponement, Prime Day 2020 is officially underway!
Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicked off with over 1 million deals and steep discounts. For two days, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off on popular categories, like tech, electronics, Amazon devices, home, kitchen, clothing, shoes, wellness, and more. There are also tons of gifts on sale, making it the perfect time to start your holiday shopping.
The worldwide event is your chance to score savings on popular products, new items that launched in 2020 (we’re looking at you, Apple), and merchandise that rarely goes on sale. It’s also the best time of the year to buy Amazon’s many Echo and Alexa-compatible smart home devices, which are up to 50 percent off while supplies last.
There are so many discounted clothing, shoes, and accessories hiding Amazon’s fashion department, including several celeb-loved pieces. A few notable offers include the Oprah-approved Orolay jacket (also known as the “Amazon coat”), Alo’s A-lister moto leggings, Kate Middleton’s go-to Superga sneakers, Meghan Markle’s timeless Adidas shoes, and a few home goods handpicked by Lauren Conrad.
And while Prime subscribers get access to every single sale happening over the next 48 hours, non-members can still shop many of the markdowns. Plus, anyone can get in on the full assortment of savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime (it takes just a few minutes, and it includes complimentary shipping).
There are limited quantities available for some deals, so be sure to grab what you want ASAP (we will update this story as deals sell out and new ones become available). Get your shopping started by browsing the best offers below, or peruse the complete Prime Day sale over on Amazon. Amazon’s many 2020 holiday gift guides — there are ones for fashion, home, and electronics — feature curated deals throughout, making them another great place to start.
Best Health and Wellness Deals
- Jumbl Disposable Face Masks 50-Pack, $9.98 (orig. $18.95)
- Femometer Oral Thermometer, $7.99 (orig. $12.99)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Hotodeal Infrared Forehead Thermometer, $35.99 (orig. $32.74)
- Vera Bradley Reusable Cotton Face Mask Set, $20.17 (orig. $24)
Best Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $114.99 with Prime (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $159.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199)
- Apple MacBook Air, $899.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Apple iPad (8th Generation), $299 (orig. $329)
- Apple iPad Mini, $349.99 (orig. $399)
Best Electronic and Tech Deals
- Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, $379 (orig. $399)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $299 (orig. $349)
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link Two-Pack, $14.99 with Prime (orig. $19.99)
- Microsoft Surface Book 3 Touchscreen Laptop, $1,399.99 (orig. $1,599.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touchscreen Laptop, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,499)
Best Amazon Device Deals
- Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $124.98)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $49.99 (buy two, save $20 with promo code DOT2PACK)
- Echo Dot With Clock (4th Generation), $59.99 (buy two, save $20 with promo code DOT2PACK)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $18.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $69.99 with Prime (orig. $99.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 with Prime (orig. $199.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $79.99 with Prime (orig. $149.99)
- Fire HD 8, $54.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, $79.99 with Prime (orig. $139.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $84.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $14.88 (orig. $26.68)
- Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $104.99 (orig. $179)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Convertible Stick and Handheld Vacuum, $94.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99)
- Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $79 (orig. $99.95)
- iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $379)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $299)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress (Queen), $535.50 (orig. $595)
- Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, $99.98 (orig. $119.99)
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
- Adidas Grand Court Sneakers, $49.97 (orig. $65)
- Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $41.70 (was $69.50)
- Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers, $44.38 (orig. $64.95)
- New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $55.14 (orig. $64.95)
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $50.03 (orig. $70)
- Alo High Waist Moto Leggings, $105.04 (orig. $114)
- Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $139.99 (orig. $246.99)
- Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneakers, $57.75 (orig. $75)
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Knit Jeggings, $16 (orig. $20.50)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Jacket, $26.80 (orig. $39.50)
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Vest, $18.70 (orig. $25)
Note: Some discounts only apply to certain sizes and styles.
Best Beauty Deals:
- Dyson Airwrap Styler, $499 (orig. $549)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Wunderbrow Brow Gel, $17.60 (orig. $22)
- Lorac Pro Palette Eyeshadow Kit, $21.84 (was $31)
More Prime Day Deals:
- Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con, $417.99 (orig. $440.98)
- Nintendo Switch Lite with Memory Card, $225.40 (orig. $234.98)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $17.47 (orig. $19.95)
- AeroGarden Harvest 360 Hydroponic Garden, $99.99 (orig. $149.95)