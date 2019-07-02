10 Celebs Teamed Up With Amazon to Launch Early Prime Day 2019 Deals

Image zoom Amazon

While Amazon is always a mecca of deals and savings, its upcoming Prime Day is expected to be its biggest shopping event of the year with tons of impressive discounts including these new deals on celeb products.

Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, Hilary Duff, Mark Wahlberg, and Jaden Smith are just a few of the stars who have teamed up with Amazon to launch special deals for Prime Day 2019, which is slated to begin on Monday, July 15. With deals on fashion finds, grooming products, food, and electronics, you’ll be able to save on just about everything loved by your favorite athletes, actors, musicians, and more a-listers.

“Now through Prime Day, members can enjoy exclusive deals and brand new products offered to them by some of the most popular stars such as Mark Wahlberg, Jaden Smith, Kristen Bell and more,” Amazon Prime Vice President Cem Sibay said in a press release. “With incredible deals on top products from pop culture icons across entertainment, fashion, style and food, we’re bringing the best of shopping and entertainment to our members again this year.”

While Amazon’s big day is still weeks away, all of these lead-up Prime Day deals have already started, so you can start saving now. You can shop everything through Amazon’s new star-studded deals shopping page, or check out some of the most exciting deals and products here. And if you’re not a Prime member, don’t fret! You can still score these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime’s New Celeb Collaborations:

Amazon’s Best Exclusive Deals:

These are our favorite offers you can shop right now:

Cubcoats

To celebrate Prime Day, Hilary Duff announced the launch of four new Cubcoats designs — Dayo the Dinosaur, Uki the Unicorn, Light Fury Dragon, Toothless Dragon, which you can shop now. “They’re amazing for airplanes when your kid is cold or when they need a pillow,” she said. “This has saved me so many times!” Prime members can also score 30 percent off select hoodies from the brand now through July 16.

Buy It! Dayo the Dinosaur, $35; amazon.com, Uki the Unicorn, $35; amazon.com

Levi’s Jeans

NFL player Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman Shepard partnered with Levi’s to design and launch two new pairs of jeans for Prime Day. The husband and wife duo reimagined Levi’s 501 for him and high-rise 721 for her both of which are exclusive to Amazon and available for a limited time.

Buy It! Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Jeans Customized by Sterling Shepard, $68.25–$74.33; amazon.com; Levi’s Women’s 721 High-Rise Jeans Customized by Chanel Iman Shepard, $87.33–$92.74; amazon.com

Art of Sport

Kobe Bryant’s Art of Sport line features body care products made with fewer chemicals and more natural ingredients like coconut oil and tea tree oil — and for a limited time, Prime members can get tons of popular products for 20 percent off. Save on body wash, aluminum-free deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and much more.

Buy It! Art of Sport 8-Piece Athlete Collection, $36.76 (orig. $45.95); amazon.com

This Saves Lives snack bars

Save up to 20 percent on healthy snacks, like this wild blueberry pistachio granola bar, from Kristen Bell’s This Saves Lives brand now through Prime Day. “They taste good, they’re good for you, and most importantly, every time you buy a bar you provide life-saving food to a child in need,” Kristen said.

Buy It! This Bar Saves Lives Wild Blueberry Pistachio Granola Bars 12 pack, $19.54 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Performance Inspired Nutrition

Save on over 50 popular products from Mark Wahlberg’s all-natural line of sports nutrition products, Performance Inspired Nutrition. His favorite’s include the Explosive Pre-Workout complex and the Ripped Whey Protein, both of which are 20 percent off for Prime members.

Buy It! Explosive Pre-Workout, $34.41 (orig. $43.01); amazon.com, Ripped Whey Protein $27.34 (orig. $34.18); amazon.com