PEOPLE Readers Loved These Amazon Finds on Prime Day — and Many Are Still on Sale
Prime Day may be over, but there are still deals happening.
There are sales galore in Amazon's Gold Box deal section, despite Prime Day wrapping up earlier this week. And many of PEOPLE readers' Prime Day favorites are still discounted, including the celeb-loved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, the top-rated Echo Dot, and Apple AirPods Pro.
PEOPLE Reader Amazon Favorites
- Amazon Smart Plug, $24.99
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $25.79 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- Fire TV Stick Alexa Voice Remote Streaming Device, $39.99
- Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, $34.99
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Sengled Smart Light Bulbs A19 E26 MultiColor, $11.62 (orig. $14.99)
- Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit, $45.99
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $31.96 with coupon (orig. $59.95)
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24
Amazon shoppers flocked to all kinds of electronics and smart home gadgets during Prime Day, the retailer stated in a press release issued toward the end of the sale. The store's array of devices, including the fourth generation Echo Dot, the Fire TV Stick streaming device, and the Blink mini indoor security camera were top-sellers among worldwide shoppers and PEOPLE readers alike.
PEOPLE readers also gravitated toward the Amazon smart plug, which is one of the online store's most reviewed products overall. It's received more than 416,000 five-star ratings from owners who love its easy and intuitive setup, versatility, and overall value. And while it's no longer on sale, the find makes any home electronic (coffee makers, lamps, fans, and more) compatible with smart home devices, which is pretty incredible for just $25.
Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask was another favorite, which is no surprise considering that Amazon reviewers and celebs both love it. The hydrating lip treatment, which comes in six varieties, has established a fan base in Hollywood, including Brooke Shields, Molly Sims, Lili Reinhart, Gemma Chan, and Laneige ambassador Sydney Sweeney. And the best-seller has racked up 6,800 five-star ratings to boot.
More Reader Favorites
- Spacekeeper Three-Tier Slim Storage Cart, $19.79 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $28 (orig. $30)
- Apple AirTag, $27.50 (orig. $29)
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, $52.99 with coupon (orig. $74.99)
- Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $5.73 (orig. $10.99)
Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Perfector was another popular choice, rounding out the 15 top-selling products. The repairing hair treatment, which is still on sale, is also well-liked by Amazon reviewers, earning 64,000 five-star ratings. And fun fact: Kim Kardashian has highlighted this Amazon find, explaining that she uses it every few days to maintain her healthy shiny hair — especially after going blonde.
Many of Prime Day's most sought-after deals are still happening, but there's no word on how long they'll be extended. Start your shopping with these PEOPLE reader favorites, or head to Amazon's sale section to browse the full assortment of extended offers.
