25 Things You Can Get for $25 or Less During Amazon Prime Day
Sometimes, the very best deals are the ones that cost the least. That's especially true when it comes to Amazon Prime Day.
While the two-day extravaganza is a particularly good time to buy those bigger-ticket items you've been eyeing, like a new robot vacuum or Apple AirPods, it's also a really great opportunity to treat yourself to some smaller goodies. The website is overflowing with more than 2 million savings across every department, which includes some dirt-cheap deals you won't want to pass up.
As your resident shopping experts, we've been keeping tabs on some of the best Amazon deals that cost $25 or less. And trust us, you won't want to miss out on these savings. Since there are just a little less than 30 hours left to shop (depending on when you're reading this, that is), we went ahead and broke them down by category — home, fashion, tech, and beauty — so all you have to do is click on the product and add it to your shopping cart.
Remember that you've got to be a Prime member to score many of these deals. So if you're not already one, you may want to sign up now for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of them before the event ends at 11:59 p.m. PT/2:59 a.m. ET tomorrow night.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite budget-friendly finds from Amazon Prime Day before it's too late!
Best Home Deals
The home category is chock-full of deals on regularly pricey items, from outdoor furniture to cleaning devices — but we're most excited about the incredibly low prices you can score on some of those practical and decorative items. This golden eye-shaped mirror that's more than half-off would be useful on a vanity or look cute on a bookshelf. We also found these double-walled glass mugs that are dishwasher-safe for $14 off and this set of two down-alternative pillows that is 22 percent off.
To solve some of your storage problems, this under-$20 slim three-tier cart can easily hide behind clothes in your closet or slip into tight spaces in your pantry or bathroom. Oh, and there's also this supremely plush throw blanket that looks cozy to snuggle up with on cool summer evenings, now only $22.
- Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows, $23.44 (orig. $29.99)
- Wells Store 12-Oz Double Walled Glass Coffee Mugs with Handle 2-Pack, $15.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Stratton Home Decor Gold Eye Tabletop Mirror, $20.85 (orig. $44.99)
- The Connecticut Home Company Soft Fluffy Warm Shag Throw Blanket, $21.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes, $15.19 (orig. $21.99)
- Saka Slim 3-Tier Storage Cart, $16.79 (orig. $30.99)
Best Fashion Deals
If you're on the hunt for some good summer wardrobe essentials, these high-waisted Levi's shorts are 60 percent off, and this flowy tiered midi dress is $10 off. This $24 straw tote bag that's perfect for the beach is another must-add. There's also this soft and supportive sports bra from one of Amazon's private-label brands that's only $10. And for brides looking for a good bridesmaids gift, these satin short-sleeve pajamas come in 19 pretty prints and are 30 percent off right now.
- Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress, $18.10 (orig. $28.40)
- Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suits, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $23.74 (orig. $59.50)
- Core 10 All-Day Comfort Spliced Sports Bra, $9.90 (orig. $19.90)
- Floerns Notch-Collar Sleepwear Two-Piece Pajama Set, $18.19 (orig. $25.99)
- Farvalue Summer Straw Beach Tote Bag, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Furtalk Summer Beach Sun Hat, $16.93 (orig. $25.99)
Best Tech Deals
Prime Day also offers an array of deals on must-have tech accessories and electronics. If you only add one product from this section to your cart, it should definitely be the Amazon smart plug while it's almost 50 percent off. It instantly makes any regular outlet compatible with Alexa, so you can use voice control on anything plugged into it. Speaking of Alexa devices, now's your opportunity to score some of the best deals on Amazon devices, like the Echo Dot that's 60 percent off and the Fire TV Stick that's now only $17. Also, peep this sleek wireless mouse that's only $10 right now.
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $16.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Dot 4th Generation, $19.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Sylvania Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb, $23.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $16.97 (orig. $29.99)
- ShuJieTu Ultra-Thin 2.4G Office Wireless Mouse, $9.59 (orig. $11.99)
Best Beauty Deals
Now's also a great time to replenish your makeup and skincare favorites or try a few new products. Since you should be reapplying SPF every few hours, you may want to add a couple of the Sun Bum face sunscreen sticks to your cart while they're on sale. You can also snag a tube of the customer-loved L'Oréal Lash Paradise mascara for under $10. Plus, the Laneige lip sleeping mask that brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney has been a longtime fan of is 30 percent off.
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24)
- L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $9.97 (orig. $11.99)
- Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow, $6 (orig. $20)
- Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Face Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $7.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99)
- Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Pack of 2, $18.55 (orig. $19.99)
- Latme Ice Roller for Face and Eyes, $10.80 (orig. $16.99)
