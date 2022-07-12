Callaway Golf Clubs, Balls, and Gear Are on Sale for Prime Day — Including the Famous Driver for $150 Off
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has kicked off with deals abound — over 1.5 million deals, to be more precise. You can save big on all major product categories, from home and kitchen to fashion, beauty, and tech. And while it's certainly a good time to stock up on functional essentials, it's also the best time of year to treat yourself to some fun upgrades. If you're a golfer, you'll want to shop Callaway golf clubs, balls, and accessories while they're marked down by up to 49 percent.
Now is likely the cheapest many coveted brands and best-selling items will be for the entire year, and even the most popular items you wouldn't expect to see are included in Amazon's massive two-day event. Right now, you can take $150 off one of Callaway's famous Big Bertha Drivers. While several models under the Big Bertha umbrella are currently on sale, the Reva Women's Driver is the only one marked down this steeply that's not low in stock (yet). Save $150 on the iconic brand's iron, and get ready to hone your game finally.
Buy It! Callaway Big Bertha Reva Women's Driver, $349.98 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
The Callaway 300 Pro Rangefinder, which has upwards of 5,000 perfect ratings, was already well worth the price to reviewers before going on sale. Several shoppers would even opt for it over other, more expensive Bushnell options, reporting it "works even better." One reviewer expressed how heavily he relies on it now, saying: "I no longer golf without [it] because it makes that much of a difference." In one of the steepest Prime Day golf deals of the year, Callaway's top-rated rangefinder is currently available for 45 percent off.
Buy It! Callaway 300 Pro Laser Golf Rangefinder, $165.99 with Prime (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Another top-rated Callaway item, the Hex Soft golf balls are on sale for 30 percent off during Prime Day. Reviewers confirm the durability, superior feel, and great value of the golf balls, with one saying: "Great value for the money. The thickness is perfect. Can't ever go wrong with Callaway! The price is much less on Amazon than other places and the quality is excellent!"
Buy It! Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls, $29.99 with Prime (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Some of these deals, like 30 percent off men's leather gloves with over 4,000 five-star ratings and $60 off the "light and sturdy" Capital Stand Bag, require you to be a Prime member to access the price cuts. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial now to make sure you're getting all the best Prime Day markdowns, and you'll also get extra benefits like free two-day shipping and discounts at Whole Foods.
Buy It! Callaway Golf Capital Stand Bag; $139 with Prime (orig. $199); amazon.com
Shop more Callaway golf deals below, and be sure to check out all of Amazon's Prime Day 2022 markdowns before the sale event ends tomorrow, July 13.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals on Callaway:
- Callaway Golf 2021 Epic Max Fairway Wood, $199.99 with Prime (orig. $299.99)
- Callaway Leather Golf Scorecard Holder, $11.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Callaway Par-Tee Plastic Golf Tees, 10 Pack, $10.13 with Prime (orig. $19.99)
- Callaway Super-Sized FT Launch Zone Hitting Mat with Weighted Rubber Base, $19.99 with Prime (orig. $24.99)
- Callaway 15-Foot Club Golf Ball Retriever with Dual-Zip Headcover, $28.34 with Prime (orig. $54.99)
- Callaway Golf Men's OptiColor Leather Glove; $13.99 with Prime (orig. $19.99)
- Callaway 4-in-1 Golf Divot Repair Tool, $10.72 with Prime (orig. $14.99)
