12 Things You Can Buy from Small Businesses on Amazon - Including a Pair of Oprah-Approved Leggings
Amazon will once again use the power of Prime Day to support small businesses. The company announced that Prime Day 2021 will be on June 21 and 22 and offer a record-breaking two million deals globally. But before it kicks off, customers can earn free money to spend during the 48-hour extravaganza.
Now through June 20, anyone with a Prime membership who spends at least $10 on products from small businesses will earn a $10 credit to use during Prime Day. Shoppers can browse clothes, home goods, beauty products, and more items from over 300,000 eligible sellers - twice as many as last year - in Amazon's curated storefront, including ones from Handmade and Launchpad. It also features collections from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned businesses. Plus, anyone with an Echo device in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany can say, "Alexa, shop small business" to discover more local products.
There are literally thousands of options to shop from small businesses on Amazon. So to help you get started, we picked out 12 of our favorites; prices start at just $10 so buying just one of the below items will earn you that Prime Day credit.
Shop Small Business Products on Amazon:
- Sweet Water Decor Sweet Scented Soy Wax Candle, $20
- Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle by Puzzle Huddle, $16.50
- Wedding Gift Boutique Classic Monogram Personalized Cutting Board, $31
- Cupology Best Friends Quote Personalized Long Distance Coffee Mug, $21.95
- Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Whipped 100% Pure Raw Unrefined African Shea, $19.99
- Iconi Women's Seamless High-Waisted Legging, $45
- Tame's Beard Straightener Essentials Kit, $44.99
- Sage Light Design Co Maya Angelou Quote 'Be a Rainbow' Watercolor Wall Art, $14.95
- Whole Coffee Beans Red Bay Motherland 3-Pack Gift Collection, $19.99
- Critter Bling Moon and Stars Dog ID Tag, $13
- Homestead Honey Sticks, $9.97 (orig. $10.99)
- Open Seed Vault Survival Garden 15,000 Non GMO Heirloom Vegetable Seeds, $39.95 (orig. $59.95)
With wedding season in full swing, you may be looking for a special gift for the newlyweds - and this personalized wooden cutting board is a great affordable option. Not only is it functional for chopping fruits and vegetables, but it'll look nice sitting out on the countertop, too.
If you're shopping for a Father's Day gift, we suggest this collection of artisanal small-batch coffee grounds for $20 and this beard essentials kit that comes with six products for less than $50 when you use the on-page coupon. Treating yourself? Grab a pair of the Iconi leggings that Oprah included on her list of Favorite Things this past year, or this beautiful rainbow watercolor painting with an inspiring Maya Angelou quote.
Every product featured in this list is eligible for the small business promotion. After you've made your purchases, Amazon will send a confirmation email with your credit that can be redeemed on June 21 and 22 only. Remember that you must be a Prime member to get this offer, so click here to start a free 30-day trial if you're not already signed up.
Keep scrolling to add our favorite small business products to your Amazon carts before Prime Day!
