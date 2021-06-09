12 Things You Can Buy from Small Businesses on Amazon - Including a Pair of Oprah-Approved Leggings

Now through June 20, anyone with a Prime membership who spends at least $10 on products from small businesses will earn a $10 credit to use during Prime Day. Shoppers can browse clothes, home goods, beauty products, and more items from over 300,000 eligible sellers - twice as many as last year - in Amazon's curated storefront, including ones from Handmade and Launchpad. It also features collections from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned businesses. Plus, anyone with an Echo device in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany can say, "Alexa, shop small business" to discover more local products.