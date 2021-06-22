Shop

10 Cheap Things You Can Get for $10 or Less During Prime Day - Including Yankee Candles 

These deals won’t last
By Alex Warner
June 22, 2021 09:15 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Sometimes, the very best deals are the ones that cost the least - which couldn't be more true during Amazon Prime Day this year. 

The retailer kicked off its global shopping event yesterday, offering Prime members (or anyone signed up for a free 30-day trial) access to a record-breaking two million deals. It's historically been one of the best times of the year to score savings on big-ticket items, like robot vacuums, smart TVs, furniture, and Apple AirPods. But we'll let you in on a secret: Some of our favorite deals cost $10 or less. No joke! 

We've spent hours browsing this massive sale to highlight the ones worth adding to your carts (it's our job, after all). And no, it's not just cheap junk that will break or be thrown away after a few uses.

The Best Under-$10 Amazon Prime Day Deals:

If you love a fresh smell in your home at all times, you've got to check out these incredible deals on Yankee Candles. They usually cost up to $28 a jar, but right now, dozens of deliciously scented candles are up to 55 percent off. That knocks the price down to under $10 for almost all of the small glass tumblers

Some of our other favorite discounts are on kitchen essentials, like this BlenderBottle shaker cup for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements that's now only $8. For anyone looking to invest in some eco-friendly home products, these silicone food-grade storage bags are $4 off and this set of 12 colorful baking cups is less than $6. 

As for the beauty department, you can score the Bioderma makeup remover that Lucy Hale, Khloé Kardashian, and Drew Barrymore all use for just $10 and the Revlon oil-absorbing stick that went viral on TikTok for under $7 at checkout. Plus, this genius dog water bottle with a built-in bowl that thousands of shoppers (and pups) love is half off for a few more hours. 

See, we told you there were plenty of cheap and useful finds on Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Prime Day finds under $10 and add 'em to your cart before the deals end.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Pineapple Cilantro Signature Small Tumbler Candle, $9.09 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, $9.79 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups Pack of 12, $5.81 (orig. $8.30); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle, $8.50 (orig. $9.49); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Gosund Mini Smart Plug Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, $7.22 (orig. $9.02); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, $6.75 at checkout (orig. $9.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Petkit Dog Water Bottle with Filter BPA-Free, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Wag Treats Chicken and Waffle Bites, $8.39 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Dual Tip Brush Pens, $6.26 (orig. $8.94); amazon.com

Shop More Prime Day 2021 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com