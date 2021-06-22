10 Cheap Things You Can Get for $10 or Less During Prime Day - Including Yankee Candles
Sometimes, the very best deals are the ones that cost the least - which couldn't be more true during Amazon Prime Day this year.
The retailer kicked off its global shopping event yesterday, offering Prime members (or anyone signed up for a free 30-day trial) access to a record-breaking two million deals. It's historically been one of the best times of the year to score savings on big-ticket items, like robot vacuums, smart TVs, furniture, and Apple AirPods. But we'll let you in on a secret: Some of our favorite deals cost $10 or less. No joke!
We've spent hours browsing this massive sale to highlight the ones worth adding to your carts (it's our job, after all). And no, it's not just cheap junk that will break or be thrown away after a few uses.
The Best Under-$10 Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Yankee Candle Pineapple Cilantro Signature Small Tumbler Candle, $9.09 (orig. $12.99)
- Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, $9.79 (orig. $13.99)
- Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups Pack of 12, $5.81 (orig. $8.30)
- BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle, $8.50 (orig. $9.49)
- Gosund Mini Smart Plug Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, $7.22 (orig. $9.02)
- Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, $6.75 at checkout (orig. $9.98)
- Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Petkit Dog Water Bottle with Filter BPA-Free, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Wag Treats Chicken and Waffle Bites, $8.39 (orig. $13.99)
- Amazon Basics Dual Tip Brush Pens, $6.26 (orig. $8.94)
If you love a fresh smell in your home at all times, you've got to check out these incredible deals on Yankee Candles. They usually cost up to $28 a jar, but right now, dozens of deliciously scented candles are up to 55 percent off. That knocks the price down to under $10 for almost all of the small glass tumblers!
Some of our other favorite discounts are on kitchen essentials, like this BlenderBottle shaker cup for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements that's now only $8. For anyone looking to invest in some eco-friendly home products, these silicone food-grade storage bags are $4 off and this set of 12 colorful baking cups is less than $6.
As for the beauty department, you can score the Bioderma makeup remover that Lucy Hale, Khloé Kardashian, and Drew Barrymore all use for just $10 and the Revlon oil-absorbing stick that went viral on TikTok for under $7 at checkout. Plus, this genius dog water bottle with a built-in bowl that thousands of shoppers (and pups) love is half off for a few more hours.
See, we told you there were plenty of cheap and useful finds on Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Prime Day finds under $10 and add 'em to your cart before the deals end.
Related Items
Buy It! Yankee Candle Pineapple Cilantro Signature Small Tumbler Candle, $9.09 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, $9.79 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups Pack of 12, $5.81 (orig. $8.30); amazon.com
Buy It! BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle, $8.50 (orig. $9.49); amazon.com
Buy It! Gosund Mini Smart Plug Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, $7.22 (orig. $9.02); amazon.com
Buy It! Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, $6.75 at checkout (orig. $9.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Petkit Dog Water Bottle with Filter BPA-Free, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Wag Treats Chicken and Waffle Bites, $8.39 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Basics Dual Tip Brush Pens, $6.26 (orig. $8.94); amazon.com
Shop More Prime Day 2021 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- If You Act Fast, You Can Get Crest Whitestrips for 44% Off on Amazon
- 10 Cheap Things You Can Get for $10 or Less During Prime Day - Including Yankee Candles
- Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Le Creuset Cookware - Up to 41% Off
- These Powerful Steam Cleaners Sanitize Floors and Eliminate Stained Grout - and They're All on Super Sale