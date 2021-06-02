Amazon Prime Day Is Happening Earlier Than Ever This Year — Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Prime members, prepare your shopping carts! Amazon's famous two-day extravaganza will be here sooner than you think.
The retail giant announced that Prime Day 2021 will take place on June 21 and 22, which is the earliest it has ever been. The massive sale began in 2015 to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary, and has typically fallen in July. But like many other annual sales, Prime Day was delayed in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19. Now, less than one year later, it's coming back with millions of exclusive deals just for Prime members (and anyone who signs up for a free trial).
Anyone who's shopped the global sale event knows that it's one of the best times of the year to score everything from big-ticket items to everyday necessities at steep discounts. In 2020, shoppers saved over $1.4 billion during Prime Day, according to Amazon. So if you're wondering if Prime Day lives up to the hype and is worth shopping, the answer is absolutely. If you're too excited to wait, there are plenty of savings you can already score right now.
Prime Day has essentially become another shopping holiday we look forward to every year (like Black Friday and Cyber Monday). So set an alarm, mark your calendars, and get ready to shop ahead of the 48-hour event.
Keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.
When Is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day will begin on Monday, June 21 at 12 a.m. PT and end on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Since it starts just after the first official day of summer, this is a great time to jump on deals for your upcoming vacations and warm weather plans.
How Long Will Prime Day Last?
Though it's referred to as Prime Day, it's actually two days long. It initially ran for 24 hours in 2015 (which is where the name comes from), but the company has since extended the popular event to give people more time to shop. That's good news for us! With 48 hours to browse the array of unbeatable deals, you're sure to get everything you want.
How Does Prime Day Work?
Amazon's global shopping event is exclusive to Prime members — so if you're already one, you're good to go. If you're not a Prime member, you'll definitely want to sign up so you can shop the sale and unlock a slew of other amazing benefits. For $12.99 a month, you'll get fast, free, and convenient delivery options, along with unlimited access to Prime Video original series, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and thousands of eBooks, popular magazines, and comics.
You could also sign up for a free 30-day trial now and use it throughout the month of June to get Prime Day deals. Or, you may want to go ahead and get the full-year subscription, considering you can get just about anything you need on Amazon.
What Will Be on Sale During Prime Day?
During the 48-hour window, anyone with a membership will get access to deals on more than one million items from beloved brands across every category, including home, fashion, toys, electronics, Amazon devices, and more.
Last year, the Echo Dot was Amazon's most popular Prime Day purchase globally. Some other historically popular items include the Instant Pot, Ring Doorbell, and Apple AirPods. These products frequently go on sale throughout the year, but during Prime Day they are offered at some of their steepest discounts to date.
Many products will be discounted for both days of the sale, but there will be thousands of lightning deals that last for just a few hours (or until the product is sold out). Plus, new discounts can drop at any given time, so you'll want to keep a tab open on your desktop or have the Amazon app handy on your smartphone. Almost all items included will be labeled a Prime Day deal, but we'll let you in on a secret: There are hundreds more discounts that won't be labeled. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for those secret deals, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked.
Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now
It may be a little too soon to call them early Prime Day deals — the event is still three weeks away, after all — but there are plenty of popular products you can get on sale if you need them now. The best-selling Apple AirPods Pro are less than $200, while this iRobot Roomba vacuum with nearly 30,000 five-star ratings is $44 off. You can also snag the new Echo Dot for 25 percent off and the Fire TV Stick streaming device for $10 off. As for the fashion department, those TikTok-famous leggings are just $20 and this customer-loved flattering one-piece swimsuit is less than $35.
Shop these deals while you wait just a few more weeks for Amazon Prime Day to begin.
