Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The 20 Most Popular Products PEOPLE Readers Bought on Prime Day Yesterday (and Yes, They're Still on Sale)

It’s the second and final day of Amazon’s massive shopping extravaganza. Prime members gained exclusive access to over 1 million incredible deals yesterday, which is quite a bit to sift through. And with just a few hours left to shop, you may be thinking, “what really are the best Prime Day deals?” We turned to PEOPLE readers for the answer.

To help you decide what’s worth your money, we did some behind-the-scenes digging through data to uncover the items everyone was buying yesterday. The list we put together is based purely on the quantity of items sold, which leads us to believe these are some of the best deals you can get on Prime Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And guess what? They’re all still on sale today! Even better is that for the majority of these items, prices are at an all-time low (looking at you Apple Airpods), so now’s a great time to start your early holiday shopping. Remember that Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59 PT. And if you don’t have a Prime membership yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these last-minute deals.

Here are the 20 most popular products PEOPLE readers purchased yesterday during Prime Day:

It’s no surprise that some of the most-purchased items on the first day of Prime Day were protective coverings and other health essentials, like this no-touch forehead thermometer. With over 9,000 units purchased, this 50-pack disposable face masks was by far the most popular product bought by PEOPLE readers. The masks have over 3,400 positive ratings from customers and are currently on sale for $10 per pack — bringing the price of each individual mask down to just 20 cents apiece! Readers also bought tons of these blue 3-ply coverings, which are available in packs of 50 for $7.77 to packs of 3,000 for $300 off.

At the time of writing, these products are all still in stock and on sale. But don’t waste any time scooping them up for yourself, because as we mentioned, Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and prices will go back up once it does.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, $9.98 (orig. $18.95); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $114.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $24.49 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa, $18.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 10.25-Inch Skillet with Assist Handle, $14.88 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Germ-X Hand Sanitizer Pack of 4, $22.61 (orig. $39.96); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $29.39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Disposable Face Masks 3 Ply Protective Safety Mask for Dust, $7.77 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Single Use Disposable Face Mask Pack of 50, $7.83 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Medical Oral Thermometer for Adults, $7.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, $16.98 (orig. $39.98); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments, $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo Cordless Vacuum 4 in 1 Powerful Suction Stick, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Echo Flex Plug-in Mini Smart Speaker with Alexa, $9.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Spiced Pumpkin, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

More Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals: