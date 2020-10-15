The 20 Most Popular Products PEOPLE Readers Bought on Prime Day Yesterday (and Yes, They're Still on Sale)
Including Airpods, Yankee Candles, and face masks
It’s the second and final day of Amazon’s massive shopping extravaganza. Prime members gained exclusive access to over 1 million incredible deals yesterday, which is quite a bit to sift through. And with just a few hours left to shop, you may be thinking, “what really are the best Prime Day deals?” We turned to PEOPLE readers for the answer.
To help you decide what’s worth your money, we did some behind-the-scenes digging through data to uncover the items everyone was buying yesterday. The list we put together is based purely on the quantity of items sold, which leads us to believe these are some of the best deals you can get on Prime Day.
And guess what? They’re all still on sale today! Even better is that for the majority of these items, prices are at an all-time low (looking at you Apple Airpods), so now’s a great time to start your early holiday shopping. Remember that Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59 PT. And if you don’t have a Prime membership yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these last-minute deals.
Here are the 20 most popular products PEOPLE readers purchased yesterday during Prime Day:
- Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, $9.98 (orig. $18.95)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $114.99 (orig. $159.99)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa, $18.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Lodge 10.25-Inch Skillet with Assist Handle, $14.88 (orig. $19.99)
- Germ-X Hand Sanitizer Pack of 4, $22.61 (orig. $39.96)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $29.39 (orig. $59.99)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Disposable Face Masks 3 Ply Protective Safety Mask for Dust, $7.77 (orig. $19.99)
- Single Use Disposable Face Mask Pack of 50, $7.83 (orig. $29.99)
- Medical Oral Thermometer for Adults, $7.99 (orig. $12.99)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid, $18.99 (orig. $29.99)
- MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, $16.98 (orig. $39.98)
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments, $27.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Vacuum 4 in 1 Powerful Suction Stick, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99)
- Echo Flex Plug-in mini Smart Speaker with Alexa, $9.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Spiced Pumpkin, $16.88 (orig. $27.99)
It’s no surprise that some of the most-purchased items on the first day of Prime Day were protective coverings and other health essentials, like this no-touch forehead thermometer. With over 9,000 units purchased, this 50-pack disposable face masks was by far the most popular product bought by PEOPLE readers. The masks have over 3,400 positive ratings from customers and are currently on sale for $10 per pack — bringing the price of each individual mask down to just 20 cents apiece! Readers also bought tons of these blue 3-ply coverings, which are available in packs of 50 for $7.77 to packs of 3,000 for $300 off.
Apple Airpods were the second most-purchased item on the list, likely due to the fact that they are at their lowest price ever. And right now, you can still snag a pair for just $115. Other notable Prime Day buys include the Revlon one-step hair dryer that’s 51 percent off, this top-rated stick vacuum going for less than $100, and the Echo Flex mini smart speaker that’s now only $10. And since the shopping event is taking place in the fall for the first time ever, it’s interesting to see that more people are adding the Yankee Candle spiced pumpkin jar to their carts (‘tis the season for savings and pumpkin everything).
At the time of writing, these products are all still in stock and on sale. But don’t waste any time scooping them up for yourself, because as we mentioned, Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and prices will go back up once it does.
More Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals:
