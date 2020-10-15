These 50 Under-$50 Prime Day Deals Are Some of Amazon’s Best-Kept Secrets
Levi’s jeans, Alexa devices, Crock-Pot slow cookers, and makeup kits from Lady Gaga are still in stock
So many deals, and so little time!
There are tons of sales to shop before Amazon Prime Day wraps up at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shoppers can still get plenty of clothes, shoes, beauty products, home goods, electronics, and of course, Amazon devices galore, at impressive markdowns. To make your last-minute shopping easy, we rounded up 50 of the best $50-and-under offers that are set to expire tonight.
Though some popular items are now backordered or out of stock completely, Prime members can still put their subscription to use by saving on thousands of items. It’s also a great time to start your holiday shopping, ensuring you can get everything on your list for less — and before hot gifts sell out. And non-members can get in on these savings too simply by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
Impressive offers include Meghan Markle’s Reebok sneakers, which are now going for $32, a special Mickey Mouse edition of Amazon’s Echo walk clock, which Disney fans are sure to love, and fun Haus Laboratories makeup kits designed by beauty icon Lady Gaga.
Whether you’re looking to restock your wardrobe with comfy sneakers you’ll wear every day, the latest devices with Alexa to outfit your home, or a few affordable upgrades to enhance your home (especially since we’re spending so much time there these days), look no further. Go ahead and shop our curated list of under-$50 deals below, or browse everything that’s left in Amazon’s Prime Day sale — just be sure to move fast because once it’s over, the prices are going back up.
Best Amazon Device Deals
- Echo Show 5, $44.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet, $39.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $18.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Flex, $9.99 with Prime (orig. $24.99)
- Echo Disney Mickey Mouse Wall Clock, $34.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Refurbished Kindle, $49.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99)
- Echo Auto, $19.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, $24.99 with Prime (orig. $34.99)
- Blink Wireless Indoor Camera Add-On, $49.99 with Prime (orig. $69.99)
- Ring Indoor Camera with Alexa, $44.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99)
Best Fashion Deals
- Levi’s Women’s Straight 505 Jeans, $29.70 (orig. $40.50)
- Reebok Women’s Classic Leather Harman Sneaker, $31.99 with Prime (orig. $65)
- Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket, $47.70 (orig. $79.50)
- Calvin Klein Women’s Cotton Stretch Bikini Five-Pack, $22.40 (orig. $49)
- Levi’s Women’s 724 High-Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50)
- Keds Women’s Champion Canvas Sneaker, $38.22 (orig. $50)
- Levi’s Reusable Bandana Print Face Mask Three-Pack, $12.79 with Prime (orig. $15.99)
- Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker, $20 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
- Vera Bradley Women’s Signature Cotton Mini Hipster Crossbody Purse, $34.18 (orig. $50)
- Vera Bradley Women’s Signature Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag, $42 (orig. $80)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- Mueller Ultra Programmable Coffee Maker, $42.72 with coupon (orig. 49.99)
- Contigo Autoseal Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug Two-Pack, $20.78 (orig. $31.99)
- Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- CamelBak Eddy+ BPA Free Water Bottle, $8.39 with Prime (orig. $14)
- SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit, $47.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99)
- Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, $20.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan, $19.90 (orig. $44.30)
- Crock-Pot Six-Quart Slow Cooker, $40.32 (orig. $49.99)
- VacLife Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $31.99 with Prime (orig. $39.99)
- California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $34.99 with Prime (orig. $43.99)
Best Tech Deals
- Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $38 (orig. $69)
- JBL Tune True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones, $39.95 with Prime (orig. $99.95)
- Kasa Smart Plug Home Outlet, $8.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Choetech Wireless Charger Two-Pack, $17.59 (orig. $21.99)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $34.99 with Prime (orig. $44.99)
- Sony Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $38 (orig. $59.99)
- Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $41.89 (orig. $57.99)
- Tozo Wireless Fast Charging Pad, $11.38 (orig. $14.99)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Two-Pack, $33.59 (orig. $47.99)
- Anker Portable Charger, $29.99 with Prime (orig. $42.97)
Best Beauty Deals
- TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash Lash Enhancing Growth Serum, $23.80 with Prime (orig. $34)
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $15.40 (orig. $22)
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack, $16.48 (orig. $19.99)
- Lorac Lux Diamond Eyeshadow Palette, $27.30 with Prime (orig. $39)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $29.39 (orig. $59.99)
- Waterpik Electric Water Flosser, $39.93 (orig. $69.99)
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit, $27.96 (orig. $49.99)
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio, $14.70 with Prime (orig. $21)
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Makeup Kit, $29.40 with Prime (orig. $49)
More Prime Day 2020 News:
- Amazon Prime Day 2020 Has Over 1 Million Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 90
- You Have Just One Day Left to Get Apple AirPods for an All-Time Record Low Price
- These Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up to $110 Off for Amazon Prime Day
- 25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 on Amazon Prime Day
- Levi’s Popular Reusable Face Masks Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
- 40 Amazing Electronics Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day