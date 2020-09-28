Amazon Finally Confirmed the Dates of Prime Day — Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Plus, 28 early Prime Deals you can shop right now
Mark your calendars, because Amazon has officially revealed the dates of its coveted Prime Day sale!
Anyone who’s a Prime member knows the two-day sale is one of the best times of the year to score incredible deals on everything from big-ticket items to everyday necessities from the retail giant. The annual event is known for offering steep discounts across items in every department. It’s packed with so many savings, it’s almost too hard not to shop.
Like many other annual sales, Prime Day was delayed due to the impacts of COVID-19. While the sale typically falls in mid-July, it was pushed back to October to ensure its workers’ safety and better prepare for shipping.
Prime Day began in 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary as a company. It was such a hit, the retailer has continued to bring the sale back every year and find new ways to make it bigger and better. Last year, Amazon sold a record-breaking 175 million products on Prime Day, which was more than it sold on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined in 2019.
If that’s not reason enough to shop this year, we don’t know what is. Read on to learn everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020.
When Is Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially kicks off on Tuesday, October 13 at 12 a.m. PT and ends on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This is almost three months later than its usual run time in July.
How Long Will Prime Day Last?
Despite its name, Prime Day actually runs for two full days. That’s 48 hours for Prime members to take advantage of its incredible savings. The first-ever Prime Day was actually just one day, but the retail giant has given us more time to shop over the years since its sale event is so popular. In 2018, Prime Day lasted for 36 hours, so it’s a pretty big deal that members have 48 hours to shop now.
How Does Prime Day Work?
Amazon’s global shopping event is exclusive to its Prime members. So, if you’re not already a Prime member, you’ll definitely want to sign up. You can also start a free 30-day trial to participate in Prime Day.
Membership comes with many perks like fast and free shipping on millions of products, streaming benefits, access to thousands of eBooks, and so much more. And even when it’s not Prime Day, Amazon is always offering its members exclusive discounts on products in its Just for Prime section.
What Will Be on Sale During Prime Day?
The real question is: What won’t be on sale during Prime Day? During the 48-hour window, members can expect to find over 1 million exclusive deals on big-ticket items — like TVs, kitchen appliances, and vacuums — to daily essentials from brands like Panasonic, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Simple Joys by Carter's, Adidas, Lacoste, and Marvel. There will be savings on fashion, beauty, home, electronics, toys, pets, and many more categories. Prices tend to drop to their all-time lowest, making them comparable to discounts you might find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Almost everything included in Prime Day will be labeled, but there will also be thousands of lightning deals that only last for a certain amount of time. New deals are always dropping throughout this time, so it’s best to stay close to your phone or computer and keep refreshing.
Some of the most popular products last year included the Nintendo Switch, Apple Airpods, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Smart Plug, Instant Pot, and Ring Doorbell (which was the cheapest it’s ever been!). We also saw tons of products from celeb-loved brands on sale, like Chrissy Teigen’s favorite Foreo skincare tool, Kim Kardashian’s Olaplex hair treatment, and Kate Middleton’s beloved Superga sneakers. All of those items are likely to be discounted again this year, and we predict there will be more deals on reusable and disposable face masks — this year’s most important necessity of all.
Tips and Tricks for Shopping Prime Day
There are millions of deals happening all at once, plus more dropping every hour — so needless to say, Prime Day can feel a little overwhelming. To make it a little easier, here are three tips for shopping Prime Day:
- Get Deal Alerts — This allows you to keep tabs on the items you want to shop. You’ll get a notification when that deal is about to start so you can quickly get it in your cart. To find upcoming deals, go to the menu bar and click on “Today’s Deals,” then “Upcoming Deals.” When you find one you want to shop, click “Watch This Deal.”
- Shop Three Different Ways — Wherever you may be shopping Prime Day, you can access the deals via the Prime app, Amazon’s website, or via any of your Amazon devices with Alexa. Just ask Alexa, “What are my Prime Day deals?”
- Install Amazon Assistant — The free Google Chrome extension allows you to compare products and prices while shopping online. You can also customize your experience to receive notifications on deals, your Amazon purchases, special offers, and more.
When we say now’s the time to get a head start on your holiday shopping, we really mean it. There will be so many amazing deals during Prime Day 2020, it may just be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
What’s more is that Amazon is offering members exclusive access to early Prime Day deals right now! Scroll down for 28 deals you can shop immediately while you wait for the biggest global shopping event of the year to begin.
Best Amazon Device Deals
- All-New Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Dot, $239.98 (orig. $249.98)
- Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display with Alexa, $104.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet, $139.99 (orig. $149.98)
Best Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $154.98 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $219 (orig. $249)
- Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB, $349.99 (orig. $399.99)
- New Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch 16GB Ram, $1,649 (orig. $1,799)
Best Tech Deals
- Netgear WiFi Range Extender, $38.26 (orig. $46.99)
- Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive, $57.99 (orig. $62.49)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $279.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3-Inch, $940.56 (orig. $999.99)
Best TV Deals
- Toshiba 43-Inch 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition, $229.99 (orig. $329.99)
- LG Alexa Built-In 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $363.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote, $499.90 (orig. $599.99)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $648(orig. $999.99)
- Samsung 85-Inch Class Crystal Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-In, $1,797.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
Best Fashion Deals
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Winter Coats, $125.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $48.53 with coupon (orig. $64.95)
- Core 10 Women's Midweight Onstride High Waist Workout Leggings, $24.60 (orig. $32.19)
- Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $59.50)
- adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker, $54.74 (orig. $75)
Best Beauty Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Pack of 2, $15.38 (orig. $19.98)
- Foreo Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush for Spa at Home, $169.15 (orig. $199)
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $14.45 (orig. $17)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
