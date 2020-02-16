The 25 Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals Worth Shopping — Including AirPods, Mattresses, and Vacuums

Image zoom

If there’s one thing to do on Presidents Day, it’s shop. Retailers have dropped major deals on everything from tech and home essentials to beauty must-haves, and if there’s one place that has it all (including some of the best prices), it’s Amazon. In fact, the marketplace has been slashing prices left and right ahead of the big day. From huge price cuts on vacuums to its exclusive Prime member deals, the savings are just as good as they were during the holiday season.

If you never got a chance to snag discounted AirPods during Cyber Monday, now’s your chance: All editions are on sale. The first generation is just $129 right now, while the newest AirPods Pro are $235. Other goodies from Apple are marked down as well, including its latest iPad for just under $250. Smart home tech products are also seeing price cuts, like this highly rated smart plug (it’s $20!) and this keyless smart lock that works with Alexa devices.

And if you’re in need of a new mattress or home appliance, you’re covered there, too. You can snag an Instant Pot for under $70, plus the genius lid that transforms it into an air fryer for 43 percent off. This popular robot vacuum is the cheapest best-selling robotic vacuum you can shop right now, and you can even grab a mattress for under $170 from one of Amazon’s best-selling mattress brands (yes, seriously).

Even beauty products and tools are discounted — we’re talking vitamin C serums for 80 percent off and teeth whitening strips for under $50.

Below, shop 25 of the best Amazon Presidents Day deals. The prices say it all, so go forth and conquer before these deals are gone for good.

Image zoom

Best Home Deals

Image zoom

Best Beauty Deals

Image zoom

Best Tech Deals