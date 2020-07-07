PSA: Amazon Will Now Organize and Deliver Your Prescriptions and Vitamins for Free

Amazon’s ever-growing business now includes a new complimentary delivery service — and the best part is that you don’t have to be a Prime member to get it.

Amazon Pharmacy just launched a free PillPack service, which bundles, organizes, and delivers your prescriptions, medications, vitamins, and supplements into sleek little packs that are delivered straight to your door. And anyone — both Prime subscribers and non-members — can use the service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Try It! Amazon Pharmacy PillPack; amazon.com

With at-home subscription and delivery services on the rise (like coffee goodies and flower bouquets), you can get pretty much anything delivered to your home, saving you time, energy, and car fuel. These trendy programs are also an easy way to get your shopping done from the safety of your home, an extra selling point amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new program is free, so shoppers only pay for the cost of their medications, plus any add-ons like vitamins or supplements. You can also include over-the-counter drugs, like ibuprofen, in your order. Many insurance plans are accepted, and you can apply FSA or HSA funds towards your order.

And unlike typical pharmacies, which provide medications in various containers, PillPack organizes your meds into packets that indicate the day and time you should take it. It’s like getting a pre-filled pill sorter delivered to your home every month. Plus, refills are automatic and orders can be updated if your prescription or dosage changes.

Given the predictions of a second COVID-19 wave that may occur this fall, which may be worse if it coincides with flu season, now’s the perfect time to give it a try and customize your delivery. Your first order will take about two weeks to arrive, but don’t fret, the service can send out more urgent medications even sooner. Just think of it as one less errand you’ll have to run!