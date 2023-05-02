You Have 48 Hours to Save on Hundreds of Pet Products at Amazon, Including Comfy Beds, Treats, and Toys

If there was ever a more appropriate time to practice the "rabbit rabbit rabbit" superstition during a new month, it'd be May, which is also National Pet Month. While we cherish our furry, scaly, and feathered friends all year round, you can find ways to spoil them (and yourself) this month. And the best part is you don't have to spend a ton of money in the process.

In honor of National Pet Month, Amazon is hosting Pet Day today and tomorrow, where shoppers can save on tons of pet products. There are impressive markdowns on treats, toys, beds, and cleaning supplies from brands like Outward Hound and Best Friends by Sheri. What's more, Amazon Prime members can score additional savings on select items, along with fast, free shipping. If you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial to save even more on Pet Day deals and access perks like Prime Video and Amazon Photos.

If you're unsure where to start on the plethora of Pet Day sales, we've done some digging to find 16 can't-miss deals happening right now. You can save up to 59 percent on air purifiers, pet beds, automatic feeders, and more — and prices start at $11. Just be sure to act fast, since you only have 48 hours to make the most of the event; Pet Day deals will conclude at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 3.

Best Amazon Pet Day Deals

To spoil your pets, try upgrading their current sleep setup. There's a 20 percent discount running on this Casper memory foam pet bed that's made from super durable materials that'll stand the test of burrowing, digging, and chewing, according to the brand. For a more affordable option, grab this plush donut bed that's 40 percent off. Its cozy, deep-set design is perfect for pets that love to curl up and even helps them calm down.

Buy It! Best Friends by Sheri Medium Calming Donut Pet Bed, $35.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

You can also grab fun and functional pet toys for cheap, like this interactive puzzle toy that'll have your pup pulling plush squirrels out of a super-soft tree trunk. One person decribed the toy as "durable" in their review, even though their corgi "plays with it daily." Or try this set of feathery wand toys that one shopper called a "must-have for any cat owner." The retractable wand comes with feather and toy worm attachments, each with a bell accessory to further stimulate your cat while they're in ferocious (and precious) predator mode.

Buy It! MeoHui Retractable Cat Wand Toy Set, $10.98 (orig. $25); amazon.com

There are plenty of deals on products for pet owners, too — like a best-selling pet odor remover spray and a Ring camera that'll allow you to watch your pets when you're out of the house. The ChomChom Pet Hair and Lint Remover is also a great tool to have on hand, since it effectively snatches unwanted debris from clothing and upholstery without the use of sticky adhesives nor wasteful sheets. It even cleans furniture "better than a vacuum," according to one of the 105,000 five-star reviewers.

Buy It! ChomChom Pet Hair and Lint Remover, $25.45 (orig. $31.95); amazon.com

Don't miss the hundreds of Pet Day deals happening at Amazon today and tomorrow. Keep scrolling to see our other picks for pet owners.

Buy It! Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder, $46.74 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Petmaker Removable-Cover Pet Stairs, $32.88 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Iris USA Covered Litter Box with Tray, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Angry Orange Pet Odor Remover Spray, $19.97 (orig. $29.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Outward Hound Plush Puzzle Dog Toy, $17.59 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! GermGuardian H13 HEPA Pet Air Purifier, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $264.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Ring Indoor Camera, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Peekab Cat Scratching Post, $24.59 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Pet Knows Best HuggiePup Behavioral Dog Toy, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! PetSafe No-Pull Dog Harness, $18.95 (orig. $22.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Casper Plush Memory Foam Large Pet Bed, $199.20 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics 100-Pack of Dog and Puppy Pee Pads, $20.83 (orig. $27.19); amazon.com

Buy It! Catit 30-Pack Creamy Salmon Cat Treats, $16.23 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

