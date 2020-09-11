Amazon’s Overstock Outlet Has Dozens of Items at Rock-Bottom Prices — but These Are the 12 Best Deals
Hunting for a good deal this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
In case you missed it, Amazon has a secret outlet section that’s filled with major overstock deals in virtually every category on the site. From home and beauty essentials to clothing basics, you’ll likely find something you need at a lower-than-ever price. Here are 12 of the best deals you’ll find in Amazon’s Overstock Outlet this weekend:
- Nikowings Unisex Reusable Face Mask, 2 Pack, $5.43 (orig. $7.99)
- Ordenado Low Cut Socks, 6 Pack, $5.78 with coupon (orig. $9.99)
- Werforu Double Ring Waist Belt, $6.07 (orig. $9.49)
- Brooklyn Botany Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, $7.19 (orig. $9.99)
- Ousmin Scented Candles Gift Set, 4 Pack, $7.97 (orig. $13.99)
- Cocoplay Red Plaid Throw Blanket, $8.31 with coupon (orig. $11.99)
- Bagstar Reusable Shopping Bags, 5 Pack, $9.18 (orig. $13.99)
- Vaely Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector, $13.64 (orig. $20.99)
- Zehong Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $13.89 (orig. $29.99)
- Ewedoos Bootcut High Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets, $14.18 with coupon (orig. $25.95)
- Callista 100% Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, $16.11 (orig. $30.99)
- Romancelink Hot Air Hair Dryer Brush with 3 Attachments, $26 (orig. $51.99)
While the outlet’s home section is filled with some pretty fantastic finds (like this $16 sheet set), you’ll find some of the best price reductions in the outlet's beauty category right now. From under-$10 shampoo and skincare products (hello, $6 vitamin C serum!) to hair accessories and tools, it’s perfect for shoppers looking for beauty on a budget. Some deals even seem too good to be true, like this hot air hair dryer brush that’s 50 percent off. You can snag the Romancelink Hair Dryer Brush, which comes with three attachments, for just $26 right now. Customers say the brush is easy to use, lightweight, and works so well it could even “tame Hermoine Granger’s hair.”
Not to mention, this electric toothbrush is on sale for only $14 — talk about a steal.
While you’re adding those beauty goodies to your cart, don’t forget to check out the clothing section for dirt cheap prices on comfy loungewear and cute accessories. Alongside the pajamas and socks, you’ll even find reusable face masks on sale, like this two-pack of black cotton masks that’s under $6 right now. Shoppers say the masks provide great coverage, are breathable, and are comfy enough to be worn for a long period of time.
These outlet deals won’t last long, and some are even likely to sell out, so make sure to shop your favorites ASAP. Check out the entirety of Amazon’s Overstock Outlet here.