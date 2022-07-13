Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Cheap Prime Day Deals for Up to 69% Off — Here's What to Shop
It's official: Amazon Prime Day is underway! The mega sale is overflowing with millions of deals, and some of the most impressive discounts are hiding in Amazon's overstock outlet.
Right now, the outlet is packed with under-the radar Prime Day deals across virtually every category, including home, apparel, beauty, and tech. And the markdowns are even better than the outlet's everyday discounts, with some products slashed to their lowest prices in weeks. Through tomorrow night, you can save up to 69 percent on thousands of products. That even includes customer-favorite brands like Cuisinart, Contigo, and E.l.f. Cosmetics.
To help you navigate the huge sale, we broke down the best Prime Day deals happening at Amazon's outlet by price point. From portable jewelry boxes to handheld vacuums, our favorite picks start at just $4 — and everything is less than $30.
Best Amazon Prime Day Outlet Deals Under $10
- Trodance Mini Portable Jewelry Box, $7.98 with Prime (orig. $12.99)
- Sayeso Upgraded Handheld Milk Frother, $6.21 (orig. $8.88)
- E.l.f 16-Hour Camo Concealer, $3.30 (orig. $7)
- Honey-Can-Do Dryer Balls, 2-Pack, $5.76 (orig. $11.46)
- Simple Designs Home Table Lamp, $8.82 (orig. $24.99)
- Amazon Essentials Women's Heel Hugger Socks, 6-Pack, $7.07–$8.88 (orig. $15.90)
- E.l.f. Antioxidant Booster Drops, $5.34 (orig. $10)
- Foot Petals Women's Heavenly Heelz Back of Heel Cushion, $7.09 (orig. $8.95)
- Todocope Knife Sharpener, $8.34 (orig. $17.99)
- Inspired Living by Mesa Over the Door Hanger, $4.87 (orig. $6.81)
- Cuisinart Slotted Spoon, $4.70 (orig. $15)
On a budget? There are plenty of cheap finds, including products to keep you organized. Case in point: This compact jewelry box that's on sale for $8. It has compartments, elastic pockets, and loops to store all kinds of jewelry, from earrings and necklaces to watches and rings. The portable jewelry box also zips up, so it's great for travel.
A notable deal in the kitchen category is this handheld milk frother that's on sale for a little more than $6. Use it to treat yourself to a cappuccino or latte right at home.
Buy It! Sayeso Upgraded Handheld Milk Frother, $6.21 (orig. $8.88); amazon.com
Best Amazon Prime Day Outlet Deals Under $20
- Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Bag, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Contigo Couture Thermalock Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $15.67 (orig. $21.99)
- Prinstory Casual Tank Dress, $17.49 with Prime (orig. $36.98)
- Fox Run Expanding Beechwood Coffee Mug Wall Rack, $14.74 (orig. $24.19)
- Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips, 4-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Iwaiting Outdoor Hanging Shelves for Wall, $17.48 (orig. $24.98)
- Hemstom BS1 Wireless Earbuds, $15.99 (orig. $26.99)
- Ayolkhill Waterproof Mattress Pad, $19.94 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
Whether you're headed to the office or a grassy park, pack your food and drinks in this insulated lunch bag that's 50 percent off. The handy leak-proof bag keeps your refreshments cool for more than five hours. Plus, it has two padded handles and an adjustable shoulder strap, making it easy to tote around. To stay hydrated at home or on the go, snap up this Contigo stainless steel water bottle. With vacuum insulation, it keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours.
The outlet also has a bunch of deals on cute summer apparel. Our favorite markdown is this casual flowy dress that's on sale for as little as $18. The comfortable dress is made of rayon and spandex — meaning it's soft and stretchy. Plus, it has a loose cut, so it won't cling to you, whether you wear it to the beach, a brunch date, or a grocery store run. Oh, and it has that one feature that makes every dress instantly better: pockets. More than 2,800 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying it's "flattering" and "lightweight."
Buy It! Contigo Couture Thermalock Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $15.67 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Prinstory Casual Tank Dress, $17.49 with Prime (orig. $36.98); amazon.com
Best Amazon Prime Day Outlet Deals Under $30
- Beewoot 3-Tier Side Table, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Greensen 3-Tier Metal Rolling Storage Cart, $23.36 (orig. $35.99)
- ILuv Wireless Earbuds in Rose Gold, $21.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $28.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Jinri Hair Dryer, $22.39 (orig. $31.99)
- Magnetic Spice Rack Storage Rack, $26.99 (orig. $35.99)
Even big-ticket items are on super sale, including furniture. We're eying this compact side table with a rustic design. With three tiers, the table offers ample storage space. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating appreciate that the "sturdy" table is "easy to assemble." If you're looking for a portable piece, check out this metal rolling cart that also features three tiers. Customers have used the versatile piece to add storage space to their kitchens, bathrooms, laundry room, and more areas throughout their homes.
As for electronics, check out these top-rated wireless earbuds to listen to music, podcasts, and ebooks for up to eight hours on a full charge. The waterproof earbuds with flexible ear tips are designed to fit securely in your ears, so you can listen with ease, whether you're working out or running errands.
Buy It! Greensen 3-Tier Metal Rolling Storage Cart, $23.36 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! ILuv Wireless Earbuds in Rose Gold, $21.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
