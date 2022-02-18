Amazon's Outlet Has Thousands of Early Presidents Day Deals, and Prices Start at $5
Presidents Day may still be a few days away, but Amazon's outlet just kicked off the holiday shopping weekend by dropping thousands of deals — and prices start at just $5.
The Amazon outlet is packed with majorly discounted products in every category, including home and furniture, kitchen, apparel, pets, and more. Whether you want to revamp your home or refresh your wardrobe, check out standout finds that are up to 65 percent off.
Shop 18 Amazon Outlet Presidents Day Deals:
- Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Entertainment Stand, $40.41 (orig. $74.99)
- Cosaving Folding Storage Ottoman Storage Cube, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Spectrum Diversified Sutton Hook Door Rack, $7.50 (orig. $20.99)
- Spectrum Diversified Hexa Utensil Organizer, $7.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Essentials Leggings, $18.43 (orig. $21.47)
- Yico Star 19-Ounce Water Bottle, $12.74 (orig. $19.99)
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette, $25.37 (orig. $44)
- Allwin-Houseware Stainless Steel Kitchen Tongs, Set of 2, $8.49 (orig. $16.99)
- Veehoo Cooling Elevated Small Dog Bed, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Hotflow 4-Pack Silicone Apple Watch Compatible Bands, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
- KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer, $9.15 (orig. $14.99)
- Tovolo Flex-Core Stainless Steel Spatula Spoon, $9.11 (orig. $14.99)
- Latit Small Jewelry Organizer Case, $9.09–$10.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Simpli-Magic 24-Pack Microfiber Washcloths, $7.01 (orig. $19.99)
- Sweetnight Waterproof Queen-Size Mattress Protector, $25.46 (orig. $44.99)
- Honey-Can-Do 2-Pack Dryer Balls, $5.08 (orig. $11.46)
- Ofm Ess Collection Swivel Mesh Back Armless Office Chair, $65.01 (orig. $137)
- Wraifa Waterproof Oxford Light Gray Backpack, $15.94 with coupon (orig. $23.98)
In the market for furniture that won't break the bank? Shoppers recommend this Furinno entertainment stand that's marked down from $75 to a little more than $40. They appreciate that the "very sturdy" four-tier stand is "perfect" for storing electronics and is super easy to assemble. If you're looking for furniture that can store and hide items, opt for this ottoman that's on sale for just $14. Not only can it stow books, remote controls, and small blankets, but the multifunctional cube also doubles as a foot rest.
Aside from the ottoman, there are plenty of discounted items that can help keep your home organized, including the Spectrum Diversified hook door rack that's on sale for less than $8. Use it in your bathroom to hang up towels and bathrobes or in your bedroom to store bags and other accessories. Another handy organizer designed to declutter spaces throughout your home is this plastic tray. Its open design makes it easy to store and access items, whether it's in your office or your kitchen — if it's the latter, use it to store these on-sale tongs.
As far as clothing, there are a slew of deals on cozy apparel, including these Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Essentials leggings. Made mostly of cotton and a bit of elastane, the leggings are soft and a little stretchy, so they'll keep you comfortable whether you're lounging around the house, exercising, or running errands.
The outlet also has deals that pet parents can appreciate. Hundreds of shoppers have given this portable pet water bottle a five-star rating, saying in reviews that they take the "spill-proof" and easy-to-use water dispenser everywhere they go with their pup.
There's no word on when these Presidents Day discounts will end, but a bunch of them are marked as "limited-time deals," so head to Amazon's outlet to pick up your favorite finds before the savings disappear.
