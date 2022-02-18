Amazon's Outlet Has Thousands of Early Presidents Day Deals, and Prices Start at $5

Aside from the ottoman, there are plenty of discounted items that can help keep your home organized, including the Spectrum Diversified hook door rack that's on sale for less than $8. Use it in your bathroom to hang up towels and bathrobes or in your bedroom to store bags and other accessories. Another handy organizer designed to declutter spaces throughout your home is this plastic tray. Its open design makes it easy to store and access items, whether it's in your office or your kitchen — if it's the latter, use it to store these on-sale tongs.