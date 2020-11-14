Amazon’s Secret Outlet Just Dropped Holiday Deals — and Prices Start at Just $5
Including bedding, beauty essentials, and disposable face masks
With the holidays just over a month away, it’s officially the season of saving. From Walmart's early Black Friday deals to Amazon’s Holiday Dash event, there are basically discounts in every corner of the internet right now. Some of the best deals aren’t in plain sight, though: They’re hiding in Amazon’s secret overstock outlet. The outlet’s holiday sale is offering steep savings in almost every category, including home, beauty, electronics, and even pets.
These are 10 of the best deals you can snag in Amazon’s outlet right now, starting at just $5:
- Rouenok LED Metal Trees String Lights, Battery Operated, $5.20 (orig. $8.67)
- Baleaf Heavyweight Thermal Long Sleeve Top, $7.50 (orig. $14.99)
- Jukang Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks, 30 Pack, $8.99 (orig. $13.99)
- InstaNatural Collagen Firming Cream, $12.23 (orig. $17.99)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Ceramics Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser, $13.10 (orig. $39)
- Yg.Gwl Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $16.18 (orig. $26.99)
- Leyu Forehead and Surface Thermometer, $26.39 (orig. $49.99)
- Agedate Adjustable Down Alternative Pillows, Queen, 2 Pack, $28 (orig. $39.99)
- Bestope Hot Air Brush Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $28.72 (orig. $47.99)
- Voom Sonic Pro Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $39.76 (orig. $60.05)
There are tons of under-the-radar finds from customer-favorite brands on sale, including this face moisturizer from InstaNatural and this hot air brush from Bestope. In case you didn’t know, InstaNatural is the brand behind one of Amazon’s top-rated vitamin C serums, and it has tons of other skincare with rave reviews. Its firming cream is meant to improve skin texture and reduce signs of aging thanks to its hydrating formula that includes vitamin C, rosehip oil, and shea butter.
Bestope’s hot air brush and hair dryer is a steal for just $28 right now. The brand is best known for its makeup brushes (which are only $9 right now, by the way), vanity mirrors, and hair tools like this curling iron on Amazon, which all have thousands to tens of thousands of reviews. The hot air brush comes with several attachments that can straighten, curl, and blow dry your hair, plus hair clips and anti-scalding gloves.
Health and personal care items like disposable face masks, forehead thermometers, and electric toothbrushes are also included in the sale. Shoppers say this no-touch thermometer is “fast, simple, and accurate” — and you can snag it for nearly 50 percent off.
Amazon’s outlet deals change daily, so you’ll want to act fast before these prices shoot back up. Check out the entire holiday sale here.
