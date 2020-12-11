The 15 Best Holiday Deals in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Right Now — Starting at Just $6
Many of them can make it to your door by December 25
The holidays are officially just two weeks away, and Amazon is still running tons of deals for anyone doing last-minute shopping. The retailer has continued to offer major discounts on many brands like Roomba, Apple, Breville, Bose, and more since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Alongside the retailer’s main holiday sale, Amazon’s hidden outlet section has also been running its own holiday deals — with prices starting as low as $6.
You’ll find deals in every category from home to beauty in the outlet, and it’s filled with great deals on stocking stuffers right now, like this cute embroidery kit and these fun foot peel masks. The best part? A majority of these items can make it to your door before December 25. Here are 15 Amazon outlet deals you can still take advantage of right now:
- Lavidence Women’s Low-Cut Casual Socks, 6 Pairs, $5.72 (orig. $19.99)
- Asenek Battery Operated String Lights with Timer, Multicolor, $6.50 (orig. $12.99)
- Dowan Tiny Stackable Espresso Cups, $7.14 (orig. $12.98)
- Gnpolo Oversized Blanket Scarf, $8.25 (orig. $13.99)
- Buttonsmith White Adult Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket, $8.85 (orig. $14.99)
- BestNiffes Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask, $9.09 (orig. $12.99)
- Lionvision Professional Pedicure Kit with 20 Tools, $9.75 (orig. $15.99)
- Baivilin Lightweight Slip On Sneakers, $7.99–$24.99 (orig. $15.99–$27.99)
- Weefun Hot Air Brush Hair Dryer, $12.71 (orig. $23.99)
- DII Foldable Fabric Storage Bins, Pack of 2, $13.61 (orig. $17.72)
- Zalalova Embroidery Starter Kit, 3 Pack, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Dowan Oval Ceramic Serving Bowls, Set of 6, $15.65 (orig. $27.99)
- Artificial Potted Plants, 3 Pack, $15.97 (orig. $19.96)
- Youngdo Smart Weight Scale with Bluetooth, $21.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Lush Decor Blue and Yellow Sydney Bedspread Set, 3 Pieces, King, $42.03 (orig. $185.99)
There are a handful of must-have home deals on things like decor (we love this set of faux plants!) and kitchen accessories. Some of our favorites include these ceramic bowls and espresso cups from customer-favorite brand Dowan. You can snag a six-piece set of the Dowan Oval Ceramic Serving Bowls for just $16 right now. The 16-ounce bowls are meant to be used for anything from pasta to salad to dessert, and shoppers say they’re “beautiful and sturdy.”
The brand’s porcelain espresso cups are also on sale in both white and dark green for $7. The stackable cups come as a set of four and are dishwasher safe.
Buy It! Dowan Oval Ceramic Serving Bowls, Set of 6, $15.65 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dowan Tiny Stackable Espresso Cups, $7.14 (orig. $12.98); amazon.com
You’ll even find comfy sneakers for as low as $8 in Amazon’s outlet right now. These lightweight slip-on sneakers from Baivilin are up to 48 percent off in select colors and sizes. The mesh sneakers are made with a breathable knit fabric and have memory foam insoles. They have over 800 five-star ratings and are currently the site’s fifth best-selling women’s walking shoes.
Buy It! Baivilin Lightweight Slip On Sneakers, $7.99–$24.99 (orig. $15.99–$27.99); amazon.com
So many great finds are less than $10, too, like this cozy blanket scarf, this popular reusable face mask (the same brand makes an adjustable version that also has rave reviews), and this useful pedicure kit that comes with 20 tools.
Buy It! Gnpolo Oversized Blanket Scarf, $8.25 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Buttonsmith White Adult Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket, $8.85 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lionvision Professional Pedicure Kit with 20 Tools, $9.75 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Check out the rest of Amazon’s holiday outlet deals here, and shop more of our picks below.
Buy It! Lavidence Women’s Low-Cut Casual Socks, 6 Pairs, $5.72 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Asenek Battery Operated String Lights with Timer, Multicolor, $6.50 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! BestNiffes Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask, $9.09 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Weefun Hot Air Brush Hair Dryer, $12.71 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Buy It! DII Foldable Fabric Storage Bins, Pack of 2, $13.61 (orig. $17.72); amazon.com
Buy It! Zalalova Embroidery Starter Kit, 3 Pack, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Artificial Potted Plants, 3 Pack, $15.97 (orig. $19.96); amazon.com
Buy It! Youngdo Smart Weight Scale with Bluetooth, $21.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lush Decor Blue and Yellow Sydney Bedspread Set, 3 Pieces, King, $42.03 (orig. $185.99); amazon.com
- The 15 Best Holiday Deals in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Right Now — Starting at Just $6
- Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Pajamas Are So Soft and Comfy, They ‘Never Want to Take Them Off’
- Apple Watches Are Back in Stock and on Sale at Amazon — Just in Time for Christmas
- Amazon Shoppers Say This $29 Hoodie Feels Like ‘Wearing a Fuzzy Blanket’