There Are More Than 19,000 Items on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Here's What to Shop

Including comfy clothes, small kitchen appliances, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023 06:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

under twenty five dollars amazon outlet deals tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Get your credit cards ready, bargain hunters!

This weekend, Amazon's huge outlet has more than 19,000 deals — all under $25. Whether you're shopping for home revamps, wardrobe refreshes, or tech upgrades, you'll uncover plenty of affordable finds across virtually every category. There are even impressive discounts on Calvin Klein, Contigo, and more popular brands.

We know looking through a massive sale section can be overwhelming, so we went ahead and pulled together 10 of the top deals happening at Amazon's outlet right now. From small kitchen appliances to comfy clothes, keep scrolling for our favorite finds.

Best Under-$25 Outlet Deals

If you want to declutter your home, there are several can't-miss deals on handy organizers. Don't have a ton of closet space? Opt for the HuaQi Hangers that each hold up to five pairs of pants. And you can tidy up your kitchen with the Zizoti Under-Sink Organizer Set that's just $15. The set comes with two sleek storage organizers, which each have two tiers, giving you plenty of room to neatly arrange kitchen essentials. To keep your leftovers fresh and your fridge organized, grab the 1790 Store Glass Food Storage Container Set while it's 45 percent off.

HuaQi Pants Hangers Space Saving Hangers
Amazon

Buy It! HuaQi Space-Saving Pants Hangers, 4-Pack, $12.59 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

ZIZOTI Pack Under Sink Organizer
Amazon

Buy It! Zizoti Stackable Under-Sink Organizers, 2-Pack, $15.03 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

1790 three Pack Glass Meal Prep Containers for Food
Amazon

Buy It! 1790 Store Glass Food Storage Containers, 3-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $27.49); amazon.com

As far as small kitchen appliances, check out the Willz Electric Glass Kettle that's marked down to just $21. It quickly heats up to eight cups of water, so you can easily make your favorite tea and coffee. And if you want to take your hot beverage on the go, snap up the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug while it's at its cheapest price this month. The 16-ounce mug, which has a lid that locks into place, keeps your drinks hot for up to five hours.

Willz Electric Glass Kettle with Heat Resistant Handle and Cordless Pour
Amazon

Buy It! Willz Electric Glass Kettle, $20.80 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug Earl Grey
Amazon

Buy It! Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug, $20 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

In the fashion category, we're eyeing comfortable clothes, including the Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan that's on sale for as little as $18 — its lowest price in weeks. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating say the "soft" and "cozy" piece, which features subtle blouson sleeves, is "great for layering."

Another staple piece we're loving? The Geifa Crewneck Sweatshirt that's currently up to 50 percent off. Made mostly of polyester and a little bit of spandex, the top has a bit of stretch. It also has a roomy fit, making it extra comfortable. One shopper who awarded it a five-star rating raved, "This is a wonderful sweatshirt. It is plenty warm and soft for the winter."

Ready to shop? Head to Amazon's huge outlet to shop the full sale section. But first, check out more of our favorite under-$25 finds ahead.

Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan in Dark Red, $17.84 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

Geifa Crewneck Sweatshirts Women Oversized Sweaters Long Sleeve Shirts Tunic Tops Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Geifa Crewneck Sweatshirt in Gray, $14–$20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette
Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $23.15 (orig. $30); amazon.com

HROECHY Shoulder Bags
Amazon

Buy It! Hroecy Shoulder Bag, $15.21 with coupon (orig. $17.89); amazon.com

Lasuney T72 True Wireless Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds
Amazon

Buy It! Lasuney T72 True Wireless Earbuds, $7.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Solawave Face Wand Tout
PSA: The De-Puffing Face Wand That Celebs and Editors Can't Stop Using Is Secretly on Sale Right Now
Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan Skillet
Not Even Burnt Cheese Sticks to This Best-Selling Frying Pan, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
90L Under Bed Storage Containers
These Under-the-Bed Containers That 'Help Eliminate Clutter' Are Just $6 Apiece at Amazon