There Are More Than 19,000 Items on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Here's What to Shop

This weekend, Amazon's huge outlet has more than 19,000 deals — all under $25. Whether you're shopping for home revamps, wardrobe refreshes, or tech upgrades, you'll uncover plenty of affordable finds across virtually every category. There are even impressive discounts on Calvin Klein, Contigo, and more popular brands.

We know looking through a massive sale section can be overwhelming, so we went ahead and pulled together 10 of the top deals happening at Amazon's outlet right now. From small kitchen appliances to comfy clothes, keep scrolling for our favorite finds.

Best Under-$25 Outlet Deals

If you want to declutter your home, there are several can't-miss deals on handy organizers. Don't have a ton of closet space? Opt for the HuaQi Hangers that each hold up to five pairs of pants. And you can tidy up your kitchen with the Zizoti Under-Sink Organizer Set that's just $15. The set comes with two sleek storage organizers, which each have two tiers, giving you plenty of room to neatly arrange kitchen essentials. To keep your leftovers fresh and your fridge organized, grab the 1790 Store Glass Food Storage Container Set while it's 45 percent off.

As far as small kitchen appliances, check out the Willz Electric Glass Kettle that's marked down to just $21. It quickly heats up to eight cups of water, so you can easily make your favorite tea and coffee. And if you want to take your hot beverage on the go, snap up the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug while it's at its cheapest price this month. The 16-ounce mug, which has a lid that locks into place, keeps your drinks hot for up to five hours.

In the fashion category, we're eyeing comfortable clothes, including the Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan that's on sale for as little as $18 — its lowest price in weeks. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating say the "soft" and "cozy" piece, which features subtle blouson sleeves, is "great for layering."

Another staple piece we're loving? The Geifa Crewneck Sweatshirt that's currently up to 50 percent off. Made mostly of polyester and a little bit of spandex, the top has a bit of stretch. It also has a roomy fit, making it extra comfortable. One shopper who awarded it a five-star rating raved, "This is a wonderful sweatshirt. It is plenty warm and soft for the winter."

Ready to shop? Head to Amazon's huge outlet to shop the full sale section. But first, check out more of our favorite under-$25 finds ahead.

