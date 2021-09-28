Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New Super Discounts — and They're All $10 and Under
Trendy accessories, handy kitchen tools, and top-rated electronics are all going for less than $10 — if you know where to look.
Amazon's outlet has more than 10,000 deals right now, including droves of new under-$10 ″Super Discounts.″ You can browse an entire section of the outlet devoted to these markdowns, which offer savings as steep as 65 percent off. To save you time, we've highlighted some of the best deals below.
Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals
- Newk Silicone Spatula Set, $7.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Clifton Heritage Minimalist Wallet, $7.64 (orig. $8.99)
- Clip-On Silicone Pasta Strainer, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Wilton Nonstick Donut Pan, $8.04 (orig. $22.89)
- Meat Tenderizer Tool Two-Pack, $7.50 (orig. $14.99)
- Beam Electronics Car Phone Holder, $7.58 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
- Ultra-Long Silicone Scalp Massager Two-Pack, $6.97 (orig. $12.99)
- Maxboost USB Car Charger, $9.99 (orig. $10.89)
- Big Hair Claw Clips Set, $7.59 (orig. $16.99)
- Safe Mate Case-Mate Reusable Face Mask, $3.43 (orig. $9.99)
The fresh assortment features several items that are a hit with shoppers, like Beam Electronics' car phone holder. The mount with 53,000 five-star ratings attaches to any air vent and makes it easy to display your phone at eye level, so you can use it to navigate or stream music or podcasts while driving. And right now, it's marked down twice thanks to the limited-time coupon featured in the listing that can be applied on top of the sale price. While these savings last, you can snag it for under $8.
Another Super Discount applies to Auseibeely's claw hair clips, which have earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings. The pack comes with six matte colors, and if they look familiar, that's because the clip style is currently all over TikTok. Shoppers love this particular set for their large size and strong hold that's ideal for thick hair.
There are even more reviewer-loved finds scattered throughout the Amazon outlet and its even more affordable Super Discounts section. Since Amazon doesn't disclose the length of its outlet offers, these markdowns could last a few more days or just a few more hours, so be sure to grab what you want below before the prices go back up.
