Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under
There are two huge sales happening at Amazon right, including its first-ever beauty haul event and its Epic Deals extravaganza — but that's not all.
Amazon's Outlet store just dropped new under-$10 "Super Discounts." In fact, the overstock store has an under-the-radar section devoted to markdowns at this compelling price point. And many are reviewer-loved products that have earned thousands of five-star ratings, including top-rated kitchen tools, fashion accessories, gadgets and electronics, and more.
Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals
- BabyPop! Dishwasher Clean Dirty Magnet Sign, $7.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Lavador Silicone Spatula Set, $5.99 (orig. $13.99)
- Wayber Dual Sided Leather Desk Mouse Pad, $9.99 (orig. $17.99)
- Besky Women's Winter Sock Five-Pack, $8.99 (orig. $13.99)
- Anstop Phone Crossbody Bag, $5.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Maxboost USB Car Charger, $9.99 (orig. $10.89)
- Ikanzi Digital Meat Thermometer, $7.99 (orig. $13.99)
- Safe-Mate Case-Mate Reusable Cloth Face Mask Set, $6.15 (orig. $24.99)
- Aozita Three-in-One Sink Sponge Holder, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Beam Electronics Car Phone Holder Mount, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
Beam Electronics' car phone holder is one of the most notable products given its 54,000 five-star ratings. The handy accessory, which reviewers call a "road trip essential" and a "handy little contraption," is one of the retailer's best-selling phone cradles overall. Its built-in clip makes it easy to mount your phone when navigating, and thanks to its adjustable arms, it can accommodate various phone sizes and models. And while this offer lasts, there's a limited-time coupon that can be applied to its sale price, resulting in double discounts.
Anstop's crossbody bag is another discounted find that's earned tons of praise-filled reviews. The lightweight purse with 6,000 perfect ratings features several sleek pockets for holding cards, cash, keys, and other small items, but reviewers especially love the see-through compartment that makes it easy to quickly check your phone without pulling it out of your bag. The colorful style, which is Amazon's best-selling crossbody handbag overall, is currently 68 percent off and marked down to just $6.
These sales are just the beginning — there are thousands of under-$10 Super Discounts and even more deals scattered throughout Amazon's Outlet store. Given the fast pace and demand for Amazon deals, these markdowns won't last long and may sell out before the deal expires.
