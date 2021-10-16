Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

Beam Electronics' car phone holder is one of the most notable products given its 54,000 five-star ratings. The handy accessory, which reviewers call a "road trip essential" and a "handy little contraption," is one of the retailer's best-selling phone cradles overall. Its built-in clip makes it easy to mount your phone when navigating, and thanks to its adjustable arms, it can accommodate various phone sizes and models. And while this offer lasts, there's a limited-time coupon that can be applied to its sale price, resulting in double discounts.