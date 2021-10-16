Shop

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

Shoppers can save up to 68 percent on these top-rated gadgets, kitchen tools, fashion accessories, and more
By Jessica Leigh Mattern October 16, 2021 06:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are two huge sales happening at Amazon right, including its first-ever beauty haul event and its Epic Deals extravaganza — but that's not all. 

Amazon's Outlet store just dropped new under-$10 "Super Discounts." In fact, the overstock store has an under-the-radar section devoted to markdowns at this compelling price point. And many are reviewer-loved products that have earned thousands of five-star ratings, including top-rated kitchen tools, fashion accessories, gadgets and electronics, and more. 

Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals

Beam Electronics' car phone holder is one of the most notable products given its 54,000 five-star ratings. The handy accessory, which reviewers call a "road trip essential" and a "handy little contraption," is one of the retailer's best-selling phone cradles overall. Its built-in clip makes it easy to mount your phone when navigating, and thanks to its adjustable arms, it can accommodate various phone sizes and models. And while this offer lasts, there's a limited-time coupon that can be applied to its sale price, resulting in double discounts. 

Anstop's crossbody bag is another discounted find that's earned tons of praise-filled reviews. The lightweight purse with 6,000 perfect ratings features several sleek pockets for holding cards, cash, keys, and other small items, but reviewers especially love the see-through compartment that makes it easy to quickly check your phone without pulling it out of your bag. The colorful style, which is Amazon's best-selling crossbody handbag overall, is currently 68 percent off and marked down to just $6.   

These sales are just the beginning — there are thousands of under-$10 Super Discounts and even more deals scattered throughout Amazon's Outlet store. Given the fast pace and demand for Amazon deals, these markdowns won't last long and may sell out before the deal expires.  

Buy It! BabyPop! Dishwasher Clean Dirty Magnet Sign, $7.98 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lavador Silicone Spatula Set, $5.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Wayber Dual Sided Leather Desk Mouse Pad, $9.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Besky Women's Winter Sock Five-Pack, $8.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anstop Phone Crossbody Bag, $5.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Maxboost USB Car Charger, $9.99 (orig. $10.89); amazon.com

Buy It! Ikanzi Digital Meat Thermometer, $7.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Safe-Mate Case-Mate Reusable Cloth Face Mask Set, $6.15 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Aozita Three-in-One Sink Sponge Holder, $6.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beam Electronics Car Phone Holder Mount, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com