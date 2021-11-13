Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Thanksgiving hosts can get all kinds of essentials on sale, like festive games to entertain the kids, autumnal baking molds, and meat thermometers. ThermoPro's digital cooking thermometer, which is now $9, is perfect for large birds thanks to its long probe design. In just four to seven seconds, you'll know exactly your Thanksgiving turkey is faring. It's also ideal for grilling, deep frying, or any kind of cooking that requires some distance for safety, though you can use it for any kind of cooking or baking venture.