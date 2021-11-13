Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under
Calling all deal hunters! There are sales aplenty to shop this weekend, including marked down luxury handbags and and special savings at Sephora, but the most affordable offers are hiding in this special section of Amazon.
Amazon's Outlet store is currently packed with thousands of markdowns, and there's an entire section dedicated to "Super Discounts," which are going for $10 or less. The inexpensive assortment features deals on home goods, kitchen tools, men's and women's fashion, beauty products, and more.
Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals
- ThermoPro Long Probe Digital Meat Thermometer, $8.49 (orig. $12.99)
- Funnlot Thanksgiving Pin the Tail Game, $9.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Firbon Laptop Clip-On Ring Light, $9.99 (orig. $19.99)
- ABG Accessories Kids Reusable Face Mask Set, $7.49 (orig. $12.99)
- mDesign Metal Sink Sponge Holder, $7.99 (orig. $9.99)
- PetOde Dryer Vent Lint Remover Cleaning Kit, $6.29 (orig. $8.99)
- Julep Late Shift Lip Stain Lipstick, $6.79 (orig. $14)
- Amazon Essentials Women's 10-Pack Cotton Socks, $8.93 (orig. $11.06)
- Amazon Essentials Men's T-Shirt Two-Pack, $9.27 (orig. $11.31)
- Fall Pumpkin Thanksgiving Silicone Baking Molds, $7.99 (orig. $13.99)
Thanksgiving hosts can get all kinds of essentials on sale, like festive games to entertain the kids, autumnal baking molds, and meat thermometers. ThermoPro's digital cooking thermometer, which is now $9, is perfect for large birds thanks to its long probe design. In just four to seven seconds, you'll know exactly your Thanksgiving turkey is faring. It's also ideal for grilling, deep frying, or any kind of cooking that requires some distance for safety, though you can use it for any kind of cooking or baking venture.
Given the fact that many are still working from home, an illuminating ring light may be just what you need to make your video calls and presentations a little more enjoyable. And this weekend, the outlet section is offering shoppers 50 percent off this clip-on style light that easily attaches your laptop or tablet. Because it's lightweight and small, it's easy to move around as needed and takes just a few seconds to set up. The $10 investment pretty much guarantees better selfies, too.
The outlet store has all kinds of basics on sale, the likes of socks, T-shirts, sponge holders, and lint removers, but there are some fun finds sprinkled in too. Find all of Amazon's under-$10 offers through its section of Super Discounts, or start with this shopping list below.
