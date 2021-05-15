Shop

Amazon’s Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of ‘Super Discounts’ — and They’re All $10 and Under

This under-the-radar sale section is packed with savings on Apple AirPods cases, CamelBak water bottles, and Stasher reusable snack bags
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
May 15, 2021 08:30 AM
You don't have to wait until the first-ever PEOPLE Shopping Event next week to start saving. 

There are several sales happening this weekend, including new markdowns that just dropped in Amazon's Outlet store. In fact, there are over 1,000 Amazon deals that are under $10, which the retailer has dubbed "super discounts." While these offers last, kitchen tools, home goods, fashion finds, and more are going for as little $6.

Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals:

Practical, everyday kitchen items, like Farberware soft grips can openers and CamelBak BPA-free water bottles, are among the discounts. Even Stasher's highly reviewed reusable storage bags are now under $10. Several colors of the brand's food-grade bags, which have earned 18,400 five-star ratings, come with savings attached. Reviewers call them a "great value" and use them to tote snacks as well as makeup, craft supplies, and just about anything that you like to keep on hand.

Another reviewer favorite, R-Fun's silicone AirPods case is also going for less thanks to a coupon featured in the product listing. The protective cover, which comes in 47 colors, has a carabiner keychain that easily attaches to backpacks, lanyards, and keyrings. Plus, it's compatible with wireless charging pads and has received over 53,000 five-star ratings — making it one of the most popular styles on Amazon.

And that's just the start. Amazon also has deals on Bedsure's top-rated satin pillowcase sets, shopper-loved phone stands that double as charging docks, and more. Explore the hundreds of under-$10 deals available through Amazon's Outlet store, or can get started with our curated shopping list below. These sales won't last long and may sell out before the weekend is over, so be sure to grab what you want ASAP.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! R-Fun Silicone Apple AirPods Case Keychain, $5.69 with coupon (orig. $5.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Two-Pack, $9.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lamicall Adjustable Phone Stand, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Aimmi Magnetic Self-Sealing Mesh Screen Door Curtain, $8.79 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Afritee Reversible Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $9.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Gdreamt Silicone Ice Cube Tray Two-Pack, $9.79 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, $9.59 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Farberware Soft Grips Can Bottle Opener, $5.57 (orig. $6.37); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! CamelBak Chute Mag BPA-Free Water Bottle, $9.56 (orig. $14); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Blackoo Women's Dog Mom T-Shirt, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

