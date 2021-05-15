Amazon’s Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of ‘Super Discounts’ — and They’re All $10 and Under

And that's just the start. Amazon also has deals on Bedsure's top-rated satin pillowcase sets, shopper-loved phone stands that double as charging docks, and more. Explore the hundreds of under-$10 deals available through Amazon's Outlet store, or can get started with our curated shopping list below. These sales won't last long and may sell out before the weekend is over, so be sure to grab what you want ASAP.