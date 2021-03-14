Amazon’s Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of ‘Super Discounts’ — and They’re All $10 and Under

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Super discounts" are here and they may be Amazon's most affordable deals to date.

On top of Amazon's deal hub and the Just for Prime sale section, Amazon's Outlet store is also packed with promotions, including new ″super discounts″ that are all $10 and under. Everything featured — home decor, kitchen gadgets, fashionable finds, and more — is on sale, and nothing is priced over $10. And rather than sifting through hundreds of deals, we rounded up 10 of the best offers.

Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals:

If you've been wanting to make your very own smashable candy that's been all over TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest, you can get in on the trend with this now-$10 Easter egg silicone mold set. The versatile pans are perfect for making festive Easter candy, frozen yogurt bites, petite cakes, and those popular hot chocolate bombs. These non-stick molds will provide endless fun at home and are perfect to whip out the next time you're looking for something to do from the safety of your home.

Another find that's sure to make time around the house a little bit better — especially if you're working from home — is the shopper-loved Wayber mouse pad and desk mat. The $8 desk accessory, which has received over 2,500 five-star ratings, will add a pop of color to your home office while making your desk a bit more comfortable on your wrists and smoother for your mouse.

One more reviewer favorite, Coffea's AirPods silicone keychain case, is also marked down. The protective piece has earned over 9,600 perfect ratings from reviewers who gave it positive reviews for its durability, usefulness, and high-quality materials. And since it comes in 31 colors, there's bound to be one that suits your style.

There are hundreds of super discounts in Amazon's Outlet store, but there's no indication of how long they'll last, so grab what you want before these deals expire or items sell out. Browse them all through the outlet or start your shopping with the curated list below.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Starter Men's Six-Pack Athletic Crew Socks, $7.86 (orig. $9.91); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mosteck Magnetic Mesh Screen Curtain, $9.48 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Wayber Dual-Sided Mouse Pad and Desk Mat, $7.59 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Coffea AirPods Protective Silicone Case Keychain, $7.59 with coupon (orig. $7.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hi Clasmix High-Waist Spandex Bike Shorts, $7 (orig. $14); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Aozita Kitchen Sink Caddy Sponge Holder, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nodykka Women's Faux Leather Tote Bag, $7.54 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yuesuo Easter Egg Silicone Mold Two-Pack, $9.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Canwell Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, $9.40 (orig. $18.79); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Phantoscope Throw Pillow Cover Set, $4.83 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com