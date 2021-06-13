Shop

Amazon's Outlet Store Has Hundreds of 'Super Discounts' This Weekend - All for $10 or Less

Beach bags, swimsuit coverups, and ice pop molds are up to 50 percent off
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 13, 2021 08:30 AM
The countdown to Prime Day is officially on, but you don't have to wait until then to start saving. 

Tons of early Prime Day deals have already dropped, and that's in addition to all of the markdowns currently listed in Amazon's under-the-radar outlet store, which includes hundreds of new "Super Discounts" that are all $10 and under. Shoppers can score as much as 50 percent off products with thousands of five-star ratings, and items start at just $5.   

Under $10 Amazon Outlet Deals: 

Many of the new under-$10 deals are reviewer-loved products, like the wireless charging pad from Letscome. The wireless charger has earned over 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its fast charging power, easy-to-use design, lightweight feel, and overall value. One owner put it plainly, writing, "This thing is awesome." And you're likely to agree if you're looking for a no-fuss way to power up your AirPods, phone, and other wireless charging-compatible tech.  

Another shopper-loved find that's racked up an impressive number of perfect ratings: Hanes' Oh So Light Comfortflex wire-free bra, which is now going for just $7. The lightweight bra, which is ideal for summer temperatures, comes in five hues and it's currently 56 percent off. Owners love its comfortable feel and wire-free design, calling it "the softest bra ever" and the "best bra without an underwire."

And anyone looking for a fun way to cool off this summer will appreciate these highly-rated reusable ice pop molds from Ozera. Just like many of these other Super Discounts, the now-$5 set has received tons of praise from users. The BPA-free molds make it easy to create custom creations at home, and they're great for anyone looking to whip up healthier versions of your favorite store-bought treats.     

Nearly everything that Amazon puts on sale doesn't last long. Popular products tend to sell out fast, and savings often expire quickly (sometimes within a few hours), so you'll want to move quickly to ensure you can get in on these lower prices. Start your shopping with our curated deals list below, or head to Amazon's Outlet store to browse them all.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Topdesign Cotton Canvas Tote Bag, $7.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Timeyard Cotton Rope Plant Basket, $7 (orig. $11.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Letscom Wireless Charging Pad, $8.49 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nature's Miracle Stain and Odor Remover Spray, $9.29 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ozera Reusable Popsicle Molds Set, $5.35 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's Oh So Light ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra, $7 (orig. $15); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Chalier Women's Beach Cover Up, $8.39 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lavador Silicone Spatulas Utensils Set, $9.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Silicone Utensil Spoon Rest, $4.89 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jugalstar Tassel Earrings, $6.29 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Sink Caddy Sponge Holder, $8.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Wayber Double Sided Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $9.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

