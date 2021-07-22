Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under
You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days.
Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals:
- Omoton Phone Stand Two-Pack, $9.79 (orig. $13.99)
- Allinko Dishwasher Clean Dirty Magnet Sign, $5.79 (orig. $13.98)
- Leggings Depot High-Waisted Capri Leggings, $9.09 (orig. $15.99)
- Arctico Flexible Silicone Ice Cube Trays, $5.29 (orig. $9.99)
- Monoblanks Wristlet Ring Wallet, $5.60 (orig. $10.88)
- Leggings Depot High-Waisted Yoga Biker Shorts, $8.67 (orig. $15.99)
- Simchoco Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor, $6.50 (orig. $12.99)
- Canwell Silicone Spatulas Set, $6.92 (orig. $10.99)
- Amian Silicone Ice Pop Molds, $5.43 (orig. $7.99)
- Nodykka Women's Vegan Leather Tote Bag, $8.28 (orig. $29.99)
One of the steepest discounts available applies to the reviewer-loved Nodykka vegan leather tote, which is now going for as little as $8. The basic bag has earned over 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its roomy size, lightweight feel, and affordable price point. And there are over 100 colors to choose from, ensuring you can get a basic seasonless hue like black or beige to wear year-round, or something more fun like "watermelon" to punch up any outfit.
The fresh deal on Allinko's dishwasher magnet sign is another deep discount hiding in the outlet. The 59 percent off kitchen accessory is going for just under $6, and it's sure to come in handy. The dishwasher add-on has earned a near-perfect rating from reviewers who say it "makes life so much easier" and call it "perfect for busy households." The eye-catching magnet is also a great way to inspireeveryone in the family — especially kids — to help out around the house and stay on top of their chores.
There are hundreds of other markdowns featured in Amazon's Super Discounts section, and new ones are added constantly, so there's plenty to explore. Just be sure to get your favorites soon because popular products — especially ones with thousands of perfect ratings and praise-filled reviews — tend to move quickly and sales don't last long.
