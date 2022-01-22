Everything in This Hidden Section of Amazon's Outlet Store Is Under $10
Amazon's outlet store tends to be packed with impressive markdowns, making it one of the retailer's best-kept secrets. And many shoppers may not know that the storefront has a hidden section with even more savings.
The outlet store boasts a special curation of extra cheap deals, known as "super discounts," that are all under $10. On top of the overstock offers in the outlet, shoppers can also score savings on home goods, kitchen items, fashion finds, beauty products, handy gadgets, and more. Right now, items start at just a few bucks, and the discounts are as steep as 77 percent off.
Amazon Outlet Deals Under $10
- Warm Time Heart-Shaped Silicone Mold Set, $6.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Quality Durables Adult Reusable Face Mask Set, $6.90 (orig. $20)
- Cusiniart Chef's Classic Nonstick Loaf Pan, $7.06 (orig. $20)
- Silvom Clip-On Ring Light, $8.59 (orig. $12.28)
- Momo and Nashi Kitchen Conversion Chart Magnet, $8.77 (orig. $14.95)
- Burt's Bees Classic Beeswax Lip Balm Set, $9.12 (orig. $10.99)
- Loritta Women's Wool Sock Set, $6.79 (orig. $29.99)
- Euesae Mesh Apple Watch Compatible Band, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Meekio Home Sweet Home Linen Pillow Cover, $6.29 (orig. $8.99)
- Nivea Simply Smooth Hand Cream Lip Balm Set, $8.42 (orig. $12.99)
The Super Discounts include an array of fun finds, like festive heart-shaped silicone molds. These versatile pans are sure to come in handy for all kinds of DIY projects in February. Use them to make homemade Valentine's Day candy, adorable soaps, and even those trendy hot chocolate bombs that were all over TikTok last year. Grab the $7 set now, and your family will have an array of neat projects lined up for your snow day.
Home cooks and bakers can also snag discounted Cuisinart bakeware on sale. The brand's nonstick loaf pan will be ready for when those banana bread cravings strike, or when you need to prepare an easy meatloaf dinner for the week ahead. This measurement conversion chart is another helpful kitchen item that's now under $10. Attach the magnet to your fridge, and you'll have all kinds of handy information at the ready.
Beyond the kitchen, there are all kinds of goodies for your home, closet, and beauty bag. Clip-on ring lights are a home office essential for anyone who regularly gives presentations or attends virtual meetings. And of course, you can never have too many face masks on hand these days. Browse even more Super Discounts through Amazon's Outlet store, or start your shopping with these deals below.
