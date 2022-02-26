Shop

Amazon's Outlet Store Has New 'Super Discounts' — All $10 and Under

Shop deals on Easter decor, eyeshadow palettes, first aid kits, and more
By Jessica Leigh Mattern February 26, 2022 06:00 AM
While most retailers only feature deals and sales, Amazon has upped the ante with "Super Discounts," a phrase to describe its epic $10-and-under offers that are exclusive to its Outlet store. And there are droves of new ones just in time for the weekend.

The huge outlet store has new Super Discounts across all departments, including fashion, home, kitchen, and electronics. Shoppers can get all kinds of great finds, like Cuisinart bakeware, Revlon eyeshadow palettes, and Rubbermaid kitchen organizers for less than $10 while these savings last. 

Amazon Outlet Deals

Home cooks and bakers can snag a variety of tools for less right now. Several staples from Cuisinart are marked down. Sets of mini bundt pans, round cake pans, and muffin tins are all under $10. And if you don't already have a trusty loaf pan, which can be used to prepare sweet banana breads, savory meat loaves, and more, it's a great time to snag Cuisinart's non-stick option

A shopper favorite, Kbethos' cotton baseball cap, is also included in the deals. The classic hat, which has earned over 11,000 five-star ratings, comes in 42 colors and patterns and features an adjustable closure. Right now, several styles come with savings and an additional coupon, resulting in double discounts. 

And these sales are just the start. There are new markdowns listed in Amazon's Super Discount section and there are even more offers featured throughout the Outlet store. With new deals launching and expiring every day, these savings are likely to move quickly or expire before the weekend is over. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sakolla Easter Egg Silicone Mold Set, $9.89 with Prime (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart Chef's Non-Stick Loaf Pan, $8.36 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shuttle Art Dual Tip Marker Set, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Revlon So Fierce Eyeshadow Palette, $7.89 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kbethos Cotton Adjustable Baseball Cap, $8.98 with coupon (orig. $10.14); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Be Smart Get Prepared First Aid Kit, $7.85 (orig. $10.29); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ailkin Car Charger Set, $8.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lejhome Hello Door Sign, $9.09 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Rubbermaid Large Silverware Organizer, $7.74 (orig. $11.49); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ivoler Windshield Car Phone Holder, $9.45 with coupon (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

