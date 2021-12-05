Shop

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Including impressive deals on Cuisinart muffin pans, Burt’s Bees lip balm, and Hanes T-shirts
By Jessica Leigh Mattern December 05, 2021 06:00 AM
Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. 

Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.  

Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals

While trendy products, like Apple AirPods and Roomba vacuums, are typically featured in Amazon Epic Daily Deals section, shoppers can score savings on popular brands in the outlet store, too. Right now, Cuisinart's nonstick muffin pans are just $9 apiece. The 57 percent off tins have earned many praise-filled five-star reviews from shoppers who say they offer the quality you'd expect from the Cuisinart brand. And with the holiday season underway, these can be used to create festive treats right away. 

Those looking to add some cheery decor to their home this December can outfit their current cushions with Christmasy covers for less than $10. Miulee's plaid throw pillow cover sets, which have received more than 9,000 five-star ratings, come with two cases in a variety of colors and sizes. Reviewers especially love the red ones for this time of year, but with classic black and white, navy, and other hues available, you can use them to upgrade your couch anytime of the year. 

Given the $10 and under price point, Amazon's Super Discounts section is a great place to source stocking stuffers and affordable gifts for everyone on your list. With new markdowns being offered all the time, you'll find impressive savings daily and previous ones gone fast, so be sure to grab what you want before these sales expire. 

