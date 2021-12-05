Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Those looking to add some cheery decor to their home this December can outfit their current cushions with Christmasy covers for less than $10. Miulee's plaid throw pillow cover sets, which have received more than 9,000 five-star ratings, come with two cases in a variety of colors and sizes. Reviewers especially love the red ones for this time of year, but with classic black and white, navy, and other hues available, you can use them to upgrade your couch anytime of the year.