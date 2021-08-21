Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under
Hello savings! Best-selling cookware, fall fashion finds, and shopper-loved vacuums are all on sale at Amazon right now, but there's even better news.
Amazon's outlet store dropped new ″Super Discounts,″ which are all $10 and under. The fresh assortment includes 3,000 markdowns across all departments. And while these deals last, shoppers can save up to 53 percent on the featured kitchen gadgets, stylish accessories, and face masks with thousands of five-star ratings.
Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals:
- Mozuve Big Claw Hair Clips Six-Pack, $6.72 (orig. $14.29)
- Qozary Drawer Organizer Set, $7.61 (orig. $10.88)
- Bonsenkitchen Electric Whisk Milk Frother, $7.49 (orig. $12.98)
- Danzix Flower-Shaped Silicone Molds Four-Pack, $9.50 (orig. $18.99)
- K.A Wallet Crossbody Bag, $8.83 (orig. $16.99)
- Danvouy Be Kind T-Shirt, $8 (orig. $15.99)
- Raniaco LED Rechargeable Reading Light, $7.67 (orig. $11.98)
- Nutri Fit Digital Kitchen Food Scale, $6.39 (orig. $9.59)
- ABG Accessories Kids Reusable Face Mask Set, $7.74 (orig. $12.99)
- Java Sock Reusable Neoprene Insulated Sleeve, $6.92 (orig. $10.99)
Shoppers looking to refresh their closets can snag discounted gear like crossbody bags, cute T-shirts, and those handy claw clips that have made a big comeback thanks in part to TikTok. The outlet store also has all kinds of reusable face masks on sale, including special ones designed for kids. ABG Accessories' face mask sets, which come in plenty of fun prints, are going for $8 just in time for back-to-school season.
Popular kitchen items, like compact food scales and electric milk frothers for homemade lattes, smoothies, and more, are also on sale. Fun baking molds, like these flower-inspired beauties, are now 50 percent off. The under-$20 trays have earned over 2,000 five-star ratings from owners who love them for making candy, chocolates, little cakes, soap, candles, and even dog treats.
Given the huge number of deals, there's bound to be savings on whatever you're looking for: back-to-school supplies, home decor, kitchen upgrades, and more. Browse all of Amazon's under-$10 Super Discounts or start your shopping with this curated list below. Outlet offers don't typically last for very long.
Buy It! Mozuve Big Claw Hair Clips Six-Pack, $6.72 (orig. $14.29); amazon.com
Buy It! Qozary Drawer Organizer Set, $7.61 (orig. $10.88); amazon.com
Buy It! Bonsenkitchen Electric Whisk Milk Frother, $7.49 (orig. $12.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Danzix Flower-Shaped Silicone Molds Four-Pack, $9.50 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Buy It! K.A Wallet Crossbody Bag, $8.83 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Danvouy Be Kind T-Shirt, $8 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Raniaco LED Rechargeable Reading Light, $7.67 (orig. $11.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Nutri Fit Digital Kitchen Food Scale, $6.39 (orig. $9.59); amazon.com
Buy It! ABG Accessories Kids Reusable Face Mask Set, $7.74 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Java Sock Reusable Neoprene Insulated Sleeve, $6.92 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com
- Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under
- Even Roomba Fans Call This Robot Vacuum a 'Game Changer,' and It's $121 Off Before Labor Day
- Amazon Is Having a Huge Kindle Sale, and You Can Get One for as Little as $65
- Deal Alert! The Robot Vacuum with Over 6,100 Five-Star Ratings Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon