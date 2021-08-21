Shop

Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

Shoppers can save as much as 53 percent on popular reviewer-loved products
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
August 21, 2021 08:00 AM
Hello savings! Best-selling cookware, fall fashion finds, and shopper-loved vacuums are all on sale at Amazon right now, but there's even better news. 

Amazon's outlet store dropped new ″Super Discounts,″ which are all $10 and under. The fresh assortment includes 3,000 markdowns across all departments. And while these deals last, shoppers can save up to 53 percent on the featured kitchen gadgets, stylish accessories, and face masks with thousands of five-star ratings.

Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals:

Shoppers looking to refresh their closets can snag discounted gear like crossbody bags, cute T-shirts, and those handy claw clips that have made a big comeback thanks in part to TikTok. The outlet store also has all kinds of reusable face masks on sale, including special ones designed for kids. ABG Accessories' face mask sets, which come in plenty of fun prints, are going for $8 just in time for back-to-school season. 

Popular kitchen items, like compact food scales and electric milk frothers for homemade lattes, smoothies, and more, are also on sale. Fun baking molds, like these flower-inspired beauties, are now 50 percent off. The under-$20 trays have earned over 2,000 five-star ratings from owners who love them for making candy, chocolates, little cakes, soap, candles, and even dog treats. 

Given the huge number of deals, there's bound to be savings on whatever you're looking for: back-to-school supplies, home decor, kitchen upgrades, and more. Browse all of Amazon's under-$10 Super Discounts or start your shopping with this curated list below. Outlet offers don't typically last for very long. 

