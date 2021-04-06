Shop

Amazon’s Outlet Store Dropped New ‘Super Discounts’ — and They’re All $10 and Under

Comfy clothes like joggers, yoga shorts, and t-shirts are included!
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
April 05, 2021 10:30 PM
You don't have to head to a shopping center to score outlet prices these days. In fact, you can get those same savings — and even "super discounts" — from your couch. 

Amazon's outlet store is packed with deals on home goods, beauty products, clothing and accessories, electronics, and more. The special section features markdowns that are up to 60 percent off original prices, and now it also features super discounts, which are $10 and under. 

Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals:

There are sales galore on comfortable clothing staples like joggers, yoga shorts, and t-shirts right now. Incredibly versatile Champion t-shirts for men are now $8, while seamless yoga and bike shorts that are great for working out and lounging are $9. Select colors of Always' lightweight joggers are also going for under $10. They've earned over 1,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who love their super soft fabric and lightweight feel, which make them great for warmer weather.

Shoppers can also snag Anker's wildly popular charging pad for just under $10. The charger powers phones like the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy, along with Apple AirPods. And it's received an astonishing number of perfect ratings — over 67,000, which makes this sale even more impressive.

Another can't-miss deal applies to Bedsure's silky pillowcase sets, which are also loved by Amazon shoppers. They've racked up over 110,000 five-star ratings from owners who rave about their luxe look and feel, cooling quality, and overall value. Reviewers also love how gentle they are on their hair and skin, creating less frizz and breakage than your typical pillow case.

There are hundreds of other super discounts to explore in the Amazon Outlet store. New sales launch daily and like all of Amazon's deals, they tend to move fast, so these under-$10 offers won't last long. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Green Expert Hose Nozzle Set, $6.42 (orig. $11.47); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Anreoner Portable Dog Water Bottle Dispenser, $6.18 (orig. $9.36); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Anker Wireless Charging Pad, $9.34 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Aothia Dual-Sided Office Desk Mouse Pad, $7.64 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail High-Waist Seamless Yoga Shorts, $8.95 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Eunion Sink Sponge Holder Caddy, $9.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Silk Pillowcase Set, $6.98 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Champion Men's Classic Jersey Ringer T-Shirt, $8 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ylcabinet Boho Throw Pillow Cover Set, $7.39 (orig. $14.77); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Always Women's Lightweight Soft Joggers, $8.71 (orig. $12.95); amazon.com

