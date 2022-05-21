The Best Under-$10 Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Store This Weekend
Savvy shoppers know that there are plenty of ways to save when shopping at Amazon, but many still don't know about its best-kept secret.
Amazon's Outlet store features a special section devoted to under-$10 deals, which the retailer has nicknamed "Super Discounts." Unlike some other specialty storefronts and exclusive offers, these savings are available to all shoppers — no Prime membership necessary.
The hidden section is packed with markdowns up to 70 percent off all categories. And right now, there are cheap deals on everything you need for summer, including sweat-wicking T-shirts, popsicle molds, portable fans, grilling gear, and more.
Amazon Outlet Super Discounts
- Ouddy Popsicle Molds Set, $9.99 (orig. $10.99)
- Hanes Women's X-Temp T-Shirt, $6.29 (orig. $24)
- Renook Reusable Grill Mat Set, $5.59 (orig. $7.99)
- Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet, $6.91 with coupon (orig. $11.45)
- Koonie USB Small Personal Fan, $8.49 (orig. $12.99)
- Tigari Passport Vaccine Card Holder, $7.99 (orig. $8.99)
- Cuisinart 12-Inch Tongs, $9.35 (orig. $22)
- L.A. Girl Nudes Beauty Brick Eyeshadow Palette, $7.99 (orig. $10)
- Joto Waterproof Phone Pouch, $7.99 (orig. $19.99)
- T4U Planter Pots Six-Pack, $9.99 (orig. $15.99)
Those hoping to stay cool can snag breezy Hanes T-shirts that are designed to wick away moisture as you sweat. The X-Temp T-shirt for women with 7,900 five-star ratings is now 74 percent off and going for just $6. The breathable cotton T-shirt is tag-free, and shoppers love its simple, classic look and quick-drying material. Several reviewers also mentioned it's great for those who suffer from night sweats. And guys, don't fret. Hanes makes X-Temp T-shirts, tank tops, and polo shirts for men, too.
Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, which means the unofficial start of summer is almost here. If you're planning to frequent the beach, pool, or waterpark this summer, you may want to snag one of Joto's highly-rated waterproof phone pouches while they're on sale. The now-$8 phone cases are 60 percent off while this deal lasts.
They've earned 51,000 five-star ratings for their waterproof design, quality, and functionality. Reviewers call them the "best investment for your vacation photos" and "a travel must-have," so if there's a waterside adventure on your calendar, now's the time to grab one.
This weekend is also a great time to get supplies for the grill. Renook's reusable grill mats are just $6 thanks to this new outlet deal. The non-stick mats make it easy to clean up after grilling. Just throw them in the dishwasher, and you can avoid scrubbing your grill and other cookware. They've received more than 1,600 perfect ratings, and owners call them "a must for serious barbecuers."
Cuisinart's handy tongs are also a featured Super Discount deal. Reviewers say they're long enough to use over a grill, and they're easy to clean since they're also dishwasher safe. The brand also marked down its sauce pot and basting brush set, digital temperature fork, cast iron grill press, and grill tool sets, which will all take your outdoor cooking to another level.
There are more than 3,000 Super Discounts to shop this weekend in addition to the ones listed below, and even more deals to explore in Amazon's Outlet store. Whatever you need to make the most of the upcoming season, you can probably find it on sale now that you know where to look.
